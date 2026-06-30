Savannah Guthrie's 'Today' Spot May Be Filled As Mom Nancy's Case Intensifies

Nancy Guthrie, Savannah Guthrie's mother, was reported missing on February 1, 2026, after she didn't make it to church. Ever since, there have been ongoing efforts to locate her. Savannah had already been facing a tough year, and her mother going missing has been devastating. She stepped away from her work as co-anchor on "Today" as news broke about her mother but Savannah returned to work in April amid the family tragedy. And now, with the latest public developments indicating Nancy may have died, Savannah might step away again as the roller coaster case takes its emotional toll. Luckily, her former co-host Hoda Kotb is ready to tap in again if that happens.

"If Savannah needs her, she'll be in that chair immediately," an insider told The U.S. Sun. "There wasn't a second of hesitation... This isn't about replacing Savannah. It's about giving her the space to focus on finding her mother," they added. "Savannah is determined not to let viewers down, but behind the scenes everyone can see how emotionally drained she is. She's running on pure courage."

In late June 2026, news broke that a note had been sent to the media, reportedly from those involved in Nancy's kidnapping, according to Today. It indicated Nancy had passed away, but that her death had not been their intention when she was taken; it also said they were sorry she'd died. This was one of two notes sent to the media that police think could be authentic. The first note, received in early February, was a request for ransom, according to People. The second note was received not long after the first, though it wasn't reported until late June, per NBC News. With the continued scrutiny and unanswered questions around what happened to Nancy, it could be that Savannah will have to take some time away from "Today."