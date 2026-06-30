Savannah Guthrie's 'Today' Spot May Be Filled As Mom Nancy's Case Intensifies
Nancy Guthrie, Savannah Guthrie's mother, was reported missing on February 1, 2026, after she didn't make it to church. Ever since, there have been ongoing efforts to locate her. Savannah had already been facing a tough year, and her mother going missing has been devastating. She stepped away from her work as co-anchor on "Today" as news broke about her mother but Savannah returned to work in April amid the family tragedy. And now, with the latest public developments indicating Nancy may have died, Savannah might step away again as the roller coaster case takes its emotional toll. Luckily, her former co-host Hoda Kotb is ready to tap in again if that happens.
"If Savannah needs her, she'll be in that chair immediately," an insider told The U.S. Sun. "There wasn't a second of hesitation... This isn't about replacing Savannah. It's about giving her the space to focus on finding her mother," they added. "Savannah is determined not to let viewers down, but behind the scenes everyone can see how emotionally drained she is. She's running on pure courage."
In late June 2026, news broke that a note had been sent to the media, reportedly from those involved in Nancy's kidnapping, according to Today. It indicated Nancy had passed away, but that her death had not been their intention when she was taken; it also said they were sorry she'd died. This was one of two notes sent to the media that police think could be authentic. The first note, received in early February, was a request for ransom, according to People. The second note was received not long after the first, though it wasn't reported until late June, per NBC News. With the continued scrutiny and unanswered questions around what happened to Nancy, it could be that Savannah will have to take some time away from "Today."
Savannah Guthrie's been hoping for closure for months
When the world found out about the second note that reportedly confirmed Nancy Guthrie died, the news came up on "Today" with Savannah Guthrie right there in her co-anchor chair. In an emotional moment from that show on June 23, Savannah talked about the situation: "I love you guys and I love this place. This is unusual and unprecedented to say the least, to be sitting here. I don't have any comment on this story, and I'm not involved in our coverage, but I can't pretend I'm not here."
With the case still unsolved, it makes sense that Savannah is still distressed, and it's apparently something people are sensitive to at "Today." "Everyone at NBC is terrified for Savannah. She's holding it together now, but every new development feels like another punch to the heart," the insider told The U.S. Sun. The source also noted the show's contingency plans for Savannah to take another leave of absence as needed. Hoda Kotb, who retired from her full-time position at NBC in January 2025, filled in for Savannah when Nancy was first taken and, as mentioned, she's prepared to do so again.
On the June 23 "Today" episode, Savannah also issued a renewed plea for anyone who knows anything to come forward. This echoes the appeals she made on Instagram with her brother and sister by her side. Nancy was clearly a beloved mom and grandmother and we hope that Savannah and her family get the closure they deserve in this tragic case.