What Happened To '80s Heartthrob Richard Grieco?

There was a point in time when '80s heartthrob Richard Grieco seemed all teed up to become the next big thing in Hollywood. In 1988, Grieco joined the cast of the already-popular Fox police procedural "21 Jump Street" as the rebellious, leather jacket-sporting Officer Dennis Booker, offering an edgier alternative to series lead Johnny Depp's iconic role as the more clean-cut, by-the-book Officer Tom Hanson. Notably, while Grieco was only part of "Jump Street" for one full season, his departure from the hit show in 1989 was immediately followed up by the launch of his own spinoff series, "Booker." However, that show only lasted one season in total.

While Grieco continued to book acting jobs over the years, he never quite reached the level of fame that the hunky actor once seemed destined for. While it's often been speculated that Grieco was one of many Hollywood actors who fell victim to typecasting after finding initial success, the '80s star himself has also accepted responsibility for why he didn't land more big roles post-"Booker." During a March 2021 interview with Yahoo! Entertainment, Grieco confessed that he declined most of the jobs that were being offered to him in the early 1990s, citing what he acknowledged was a totally outdated mentality about being extremely selective about his work.

"I'll be honest with you, I turned down everything from probably '92 to '94," the "21 Jump Street" star confirmed, clarifying, "There are a lot of films that I turned down that went on to be big things, and other films that didn't." While Grieco mostly stands by his decisions, one movie he does regret saying no to is the classic 1994 action-thriller "Speed," which ended up casting Keanu Reeves in the lead role opposite Sandra Bullock instead.