Details About Sandra Bullock's Decades-Long Friendship With Keanu Reeves

Hollywood may be known for its fleeting celebrity friendships, but Sandra Bullock and Keanu Reeves stand out as an exception to the norm. The two first met while auditioning for the movie "Speed", where their on-screen chemistry blossomed into a genuine off-screen friendship. The actors, who were 29 years old at the time, have maintained a mutual admiration and respect for each other ever since.

Even as their careers skyrocketed, Reeves divulged that they made time to "have a dinner, catch up, [and] see how it's going" (via Reddit). Their reunion in 2006 for "The Lake House" only reinforced their unique bond. In a joint interview, Reeves acknowledged their effortless chemistry, while Bullock expressed how she enjoyed being around him (via Entertainment Weekly).

Most recently, the duo made headlines when they reunited at Beyond Fest 2024 for a special 30th anniversary screening of "Speed." Their reunion on the red carpet reminded fans of their unique friendship and a romance that never came to be.