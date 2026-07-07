Why Alan Jackson Decided To End His Career: Details About His Final Concert

It's a sad day when your favorite artist decides it's time to retire, and unfortunately, in 2026, it came for Alan Jackson fans. The country crooner announced that he was bidding farewell to the stage in May 2025. "Y'all may have heard that I'm kinda winding down. In fact, this is my last road show," Jackson told the crowd in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, per his official website. At only 67 years old, it seemed rather early for the "Chattahoochee" singer to stop touring, but he did it because of his health. Like so many stars whose careers came to a tragic halt due to health issues, Jackson cited his Charcot–Marie–Tooth (CMT) disease diagnosis as the main reason for his relatively early retirement.

CMT affects the body's peripheral nerves, leading to issues with balance, hearing, and sight. It can also cause muscle weakness and even paralysis in some patients, according to the Cleveland Clinic. Many sufferers also deal with chronic pain. Performing on stage while dealing with these symptoms must be challenging, to say the least, and Jackson admitted as much in a 2021 interview with "Today," when he made his condition public for the first time since being diagnosed in 2011. "There's no cure for it, but it's been affecting me for years. And it's getting more and more obvious. And I know I'm stumbling around on stage," the Grammy winner shared. "And now I'm having a little trouble balancing, even in front of the microphone, and so I just feel very uncomfortable."

He predicted even back then that he might not have many touring years left, but reassured fans, "I'll try to do as much as I can." Jackson wasn't interested in a big retirement tour, but his farewell show in Nashville was arguably also his most memorable.