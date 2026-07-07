Why Alan Jackson Decided To End His Career: Details About His Final Concert
It's a sad day when your favorite artist decides it's time to retire, and unfortunately, in 2026, it came for Alan Jackson fans. The country crooner announced that he was bidding farewell to the stage in May 2025. "Y'all may have heard that I'm kinda winding down. In fact, this is my last road show," Jackson told the crowd in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, per his official website. At only 67 years old, it seemed rather early for the "Chattahoochee" singer to stop touring, but he did it because of his health. Like so many stars whose careers came to a tragic halt due to health issues, Jackson cited his Charcot–Marie–Tooth (CMT) disease diagnosis as the main reason for his relatively early retirement.
CMT affects the body's peripheral nerves, leading to issues with balance, hearing, and sight. It can also cause muscle weakness and even paralysis in some patients, according to the Cleveland Clinic. Many sufferers also deal with chronic pain. Performing on stage while dealing with these symptoms must be challenging, to say the least, and Jackson admitted as much in a 2021 interview with "Today," when he made his condition public for the first time since being diagnosed in 2011. "There's no cure for it, but it's been affecting me for years. And it's getting more and more obvious. And I know I'm stumbling around on stage," the Grammy winner shared. "And now I'm having a little trouble balancing, even in front of the microphone, and so I just feel very uncomfortable."
He predicted even back then that he might not have many touring years left, but reassured fans, "I'll try to do as much as I can." Jackson wasn't interested in a big retirement tour, but his farewell show in Nashville was arguably also his most memorable.
Alan Jackson's final concert was one to remember
There's something extra magical about a concert when you know the artist performing is doing so for the final time. It's nostalgic, it's bittersweet, and it kind of breaks your heart. That was likely the mixture of emotions Alan Jackson's fans felt when they showed up to the Nissan Stadium in Nashville on June 27, 2026 to watch him take to the stage one last time. Although Alan Jackson's life has been filled with personal tragedies, the singer-songwriter's farewell show will go down as one of his greatest triumphs. Considering Alan Jackson's impressive net worth, the "Remember When" hitmaker certainly won't need to downgrade his lifestyle just because he's ceased touring either.
Mother Nature was determined to put a damper on things ahead of Jackson's final show, with a passing thunderstorm holding up the proceedings by an hour. When it did finally start, though, it was more than worth the wait. Fans sang their hearts out, and Jackson was given a sweet farewell by some prominent names in the music industry, with short clips of stars like Kenny Chesney, Keith Urban, Dale Earnhardt Jr., and even Taylor Swift played at the show. "I appreciate you so much for the ways that you have just treated me and other artists and writers with such support and encouragement over the years and I [...] just appreciate you so much," the "Shake It Off" hitmaker said, per Taste of Country.
The praise left Jackson emotional. "These nice things people said, it's just overwhelming," he confessed (via USA Today). "It just makes me wanna tear up a little bit." The Grammy winner also thanked the adoring crowd for their support, sweetly proclaiming, "If anyone has lived the American dream, it's me," per CBS News.