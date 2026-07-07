Why Grey's Anatomy Star Chyler Leigh & Her Ex-Husband Decided To End Their Marriage After 25 Years

Chyler Leigh is a prolific performer with multiple claims to fame, but she's perhaps best known for her role as Dr. Lexie Grey on the long-running primetime medical soap opera "Grey's Anatomy." If superheroes are more your speed, the actor also played Alex Danvers, the adoptive sister of Melissa Benoist's Girl of Steel, on the DC series "Supergirl." More recently, Chyler Leigh found a home on the Hallmark Channel as the lead actor in its hit fantasy-drama series "The Way Home." Before all of that, though, she starred as Janey Briggs in the cult favorite 2001 parody film "Not Another Teen Movie." That movie just so happened to feature a minor appearance by an actor named Nathan West, who became Chyler Leigh's husband the year after it came out in theaters.

Shockingly, after a quarter-century together, the former co-stars decided to call it quits. Initially, Leigh simply confirmed during a May 2026 appearance on the "Books That Changed My Life" podcast that she and West were no longer together. Luckily, fans of the actor didn't have to wait long to get answers, as she then proceeded to open up about what ultimately led to their decision to end things. "My relationship with my ex had reached a point where it was just time," the Hallmark star explained. "It was time to let it go, even after — for such a long time — we'd been together, it would be 26 years this year," Leigh continued, adding, "[We] just hit a point where it was like, 'Okay. What you want and what I want aren't really lining up anymore. And I'd rather us be on good terms, and us not harbor the resentment and the anger [...] all that stuff. It's not worth it.'"