Marie Osmond's Life Looks Different With Husband Steve Craig After Marrying Him A Second Time
Marie Osmond has been performing since she was 3. In the late 1970s, she was the host of "Donny & Marie" — one of the things you may not know about Osmond is that she was just 16 when the show debuted. In the years since, she's established herself as a mainstay in the entertainment business, but it's not always been smooth sailing. She has had her ups and downs within her professional life, but she's kept at it. She's also shown a similar resilience in her personal life. Osmond has faced some tragic moments, and she's been able to keep moving forward and reinventing herself. That includes divorcing her husband, Steve Craig, in 1985 and then remarrying him in 2011. But even though they were back together, they didn't just go back to how things were the first time around.
Osmond has talked about the specialness of her renewed relationship with Craig and how their lives look different now. "The thing about a second marriage is that you realize things you thought were so important, aren't," Osmond told People in 2019. "I love being with my husband. He is the sweetest man I know. He lives to serve and really listens to people's needs."
She didn't go into all the personal, behind-the-scenes drama about what happened during their divorce, though she did describe them as having "had some trouble" in the lead-up to their split, according to People. It sounds like it's come down to how they've both matured since their first marriage and been able to prioritize what's really important. Osmond has also noted how she sees her faith lived out in their rekindled romance. "Nothing is an accident," Osmond explained to People. "I am a spiritual person. ... God has his timing."
Steve Craig was able to be there for Marie Osmond through some hard times
Steve Craig helped Marie Osmond settle in when she was moving to Las Vegas after being on "Dancing With The Stars" and not long after her second marriage ended — between her marriages to Craig, Osmond married Brian Blosil in 1986; they divorced in 2007. Then in 2010, Marie's son, Michael Blosil, died at the age of 18. Craig was apparently able to help support Osmond during that challenging time. In a post for Father's Day in 2020, Osm ondsaid it took "courage to try again with the love of my life." That courage certainly worked out.
Os mondand Craig actually dated secretly for two years before they tied the knot in 2011. "I didn't want anybody to get hurt, you know if it didn't work out," Marie explained to "Good Morning America" in 2011 (via ABC News). "And gosh, it just worked out."
Craig and Osmond first got married in 1982, and they had one child, Stephen James Craig, together during their three-year marriage. He even played a role in their wedding date of May 4, 2011. Craig and Osmond decided they wanted their wedding to be before their son's. It was also Michael's birthday, as well as Osmond's mother's birthday. Along with choosing Michael's birthday as her wedding day, Osmond brought him into the event in another way. In an interview with Piers Morgan in 2011, she revealed that she had a lineup of all her kids, her new/first husband. Her brother, Donny Osmond, stood in the line. The plan was to Photoshop out Donny's face and replace it with Michael's, so it would feel like he was there with them, via CNN.