Marie Osmond's Life Looks Different With Husband Steve Craig After Marrying Him A Second Time

Marie Osmond has been performing since she was 3. In the late 1970s, she was the host of "Donny & Marie" — one of the things you may not know about Osmond is that she was just 16 when the show debuted. In the years since, she's established herself as a mainstay in the entertainment business, but it's not always been smooth sailing. She has had her ups and downs within her professional life, but she's kept at it. She's also shown a similar resilience in her personal life. Osmond has faced some tragic moments, and she's been able to keep moving forward and reinventing herself. That includes divorcing her husband, Steve Craig, in 1985 and then remarrying him in 2011. But even though they were back together, they didn't just go back to how things were the first time around.

Osmond has talked about the specialness of her renewed relationship with Craig and how their lives look different now. "The thing about a second marriage is that you realize things you thought were so important, aren't," Osmond told People in 2019. "I love being with my husband. He is the sweetest man I know. He lives to serve and really listens to people's needs."

She didn't go into all the personal, behind-the-scenes drama about what happened during their divorce, though she did describe them as having "had some trouble" in the lead-up to their split, according to People. It sounds like it's come down to how they've both matured since their first marriage and been able to prioritize what's really important. Osmond has also noted how she sees her faith lived out in their rekindled romance. "Nothing is an accident," Osmond explained to People. "I am a spiritual person. ... God has his timing."