What David Arquette Has Said About Ex-Wife Courteney Cox Since Their Divorce

No matter what you may think of the franchise in its current state, "Scream" is an iconic horror film that launched the careers of many actors. The film also launched the relationship between David Arquette and Courtney Cox. According to People, the couple first met at a pre-production party for "Scream" and then got engaged in 1998 while vacationing with members of Cox's family.

The couple married in 1999 and then had one child, Coco, in 2004. Cracks would start to show in their relationship in 2010 when they began a trial separation. Unfortunately, the couple did not manage to work it out and filed for divorce in 2012. The divorce was finalized in 2013 with both actors sharing custody of their daughter.

Despite the divorce, Cox and Arquette have expressed mostly positive regard for each other over the years. In fact, they are one of the few divorced celebs who refuse to stop being friends. Cox and Arquette are successfully co-parenting, and there have been no rumors or details about difficulties working together on later installments in the "Scream" franchise post-divorce. Moreover, the various things that Arquette has said about Cox specifically since their divorce suggest that there is nothing but love between the former married couple.