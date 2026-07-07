What David Arquette Has Said About Ex-Wife Courteney Cox Since Their Divorce
No matter what you may think of the franchise in its current state, "Scream" is an iconic horror film that launched the careers of many actors. The film also launched the relationship between David Arquette and Courtney Cox. According to People, the couple first met at a pre-production party for "Scream" and then got engaged in 1998 while vacationing with members of Cox's family.
The couple married in 1999 and then had one child, Coco, in 2004. Cracks would start to show in their relationship in 2010 when they began a trial separation. Unfortunately, the couple did not manage to work it out and filed for divorce in 2012. The divorce was finalized in 2013 with both actors sharing custody of their daughter.
Despite the divorce, Cox and Arquette have expressed mostly positive regard for each other over the years. In fact, they are one of the few divorced celebs who refuse to stop being friends. Cox and Arquette are successfully co-parenting, and there have been no rumors or details about difficulties working together on later installments in the "Scream" franchise post-divorce. Moreover, the various things that Arquette has said about Cox specifically since their divorce suggest that there is nothing but love between the former married couple.
Even before the divorce was finalized, David Arquette was not afraid to say he loved Courteney Cox
While in the middle of a divorce, it can be easy to fall into a toxic back and forth. This is especially true if the divorce is highly publicized. David Arquette and Courteney Cox however did not do that and instead expressed love for each other. After an interview on "Ellen" where Cox said she still loved Arquette, he answered her in another interview. "I love her too, and she's an amazing person, a beautiful person," Arquette told People in January 2013.
The divorce would not be finalized until August 2013, so it is somewhat surprising that Cox and Arquette were not only willing to talk openly, but also both appeared to have no ill will toward each other. This suggests that their relationship ending was amicable at least on the surface. Moreover, Cox later described their divorce in an appearance on "Running Wild with Bear Grylls" as "one of the better ones" (via PageSix). This seems to further confirm that Arquette and Cox ended their years-long relationship on a positive note overall.
David Arquette was excited to work with Cox again post-divorce for Scream 5
While Courteney Cox and David Arquette did not return for "Scream 4," it was announced in 2020 that they would reprise their roles as Gale Weathers and Sheriff Dewey Riley in "Scream 5." It wouldn't exactly be the first time seeing each other since the divorce, as they were still co-parenting their daughter Coco. Nevertheless, if there was tension on set, it would be reasonable.
Instead of being an awkward ex about it, Arquette instead expressed excitement about getting to work with Cox again. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Arquette discussed how they were still in touch and called Cox "an incredible actress." He also added that "co-starring's the easy part," in reference to their relationship post-divorce. For any other celebrity exes, maybe this could seem loaded, but in the case of Arquette and Cox, it just serves as further demonstration of the genuine love they had for each other even though their marriage didn't last.
David Arquette said it was 'cathartic' to work with Courteney Cox
Filming for "Scream 5" wrapped in November 2020 but did not release until years later in 2022 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. As a result, news and press about the film would also be delayed. When David Arquette finally got to talk about the process of working with Courteney Cox post-divorce he described it as both awkward and momentous. "It's been 25 years of our lives. We've grown up together. We have a child together. It's a cathartic experience to just be able to act opposite Courteney," Arquette told the NYTimes.
As for what he meant by catharsis, it seems it was a lot of emotional overflow, including tears. Arquette even went as far as providing personal photographs of him and Cox to be used in the movie, so it makes sense that he had such a visceral response. Still, the overall sense is that the experience of working with Cox again was positive for Arquette.
David Arquette admits he was a bit intimidated by Courteney Cox's success early on
The more time that passes, the more it seems David Arquette learns about himself. Hindsight is 2020 as they say. In a 2023 interview for Andy Cohen Live, Arquette revealed that his ego may have contributed to difficulties he had in his relationship with Courteney Cox early on because of her "Friends" fame and success. Arquette specifically said that Cox was "at the top of the television iconic world." Because of this, Arquette struggled with comparing himself to her level of fame and that made it difficult for him to be fully present in their relationship.
After years of therapy however, Arquette expressed that he got to a much better place and that aided in making the divorce more amicable. It also likely paved the way for a better relationship with his next wife, Christina McLarty. The two got married in 2015. Cox has also moved on and is dating musician Johnny McDaid.