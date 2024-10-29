Inside Courteney Cox And David Arquette's Co-Parenting Relationship

Any "Friends" superfan remembers the episode in Season 6 where all the last names of the cast were hyphenated with "Arquette," a nod to Monica actor Courteney Cox's new husband, David Arquette. That was to celebrate Cox and Arquette's 1999 nuptials. The show even had to hide Cox's pregnancy with her only child, Coco Arquette, whom she had with the "Never Been Kissed" actor. These days, even now that the couple has split, they know a thing or two about co-parenting their now-adult daughter.

After starring in the '90s cult classic "Scream" together, Arquette and Cox started a romantic relationship. They credit the franchise's sequels as great timeline markers of their relationship. "We met on 'Scream 1,' and on 'Scream 2' we were kind of on-and-off dating. And by 'Scream 3' we were married," Arquette told People magazine in 2010. "And now on 'Scream 4' we have a child. It's sort of an amazing marker throughout our lives."

Unfortunately, later that same year — the year before "Scream 4" came out — the couple had announced their split. While their relationship didn't last, they say their bond is strong, specifically when it comes to jointly raising their daughter.