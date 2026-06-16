The Divorced Celebs Who Refuse To Stop Being Friends

Navigating the perks and pitfalls of fame in Hollywood is no easy feat, and doing it while in a relationship can be even harder. Many of the industry's most recognizable couples have had the details of their romances splashed in the tabloids, and the constant pressure and public scrutiny often lead to divorce. While some relationships may crash and spawn resentment between the two, others have ended more amicably and resulted in friendship.

Celebrities often try to remain friendly with their exes, whether for the sake of their children, image, or overall sanity. Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin firmly cemented their place in the zeitgeist with their "conscious uncoupling," just like Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner have proven that a healthy relationship is possible post-divorce.

The media frequently focuses on the negative side of failed romances, which is why it's refreshing to hear stories about celebrities who have made it work despite their personal hurdles. Seeing former couples come together and support one another can be downright uplifting and deserves to be commended.