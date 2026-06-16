The Divorced Celebs Who Refuse To Stop Being Friends
Navigating the perks and pitfalls of fame in Hollywood is no easy feat, and doing it while in a relationship can be even harder. Many of the industry's most recognizable couples have had the details of their romances splashed in the tabloids, and the constant pressure and public scrutiny often lead to divorce. While some relationships may crash and spawn resentment between the two, others have ended more amicably and resulted in friendship.
Celebrities often try to remain friendly with their exes, whether for the sake of their children, image, or overall sanity. Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin firmly cemented their place in the zeitgeist with their "conscious uncoupling," just like Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner have proven that a healthy relationship is possible post-divorce.
The media frequently focuses on the negative side of failed romances, which is why it's refreshing to hear stories about celebrities who have made it work despite their personal hurdles. Seeing former couples come together and support one another can be downright uplifting and deserves to be commended.
Demi Moore and Bruce Willis
Hollywood superstars Demi Moore and Bruce Willis first met in 1987 and married just four months later; the couple welcomed three daughters together during their relationship. Though they ultimately divorced in 2000, they remained close friends with one another throughout the ensuing decades. "I still love Demi," Willis said to Rolling Stone post-split. "We're very close. We have three children whom we will continue to raise together, and we're probably as close now as we ever were."
Their eldest daughter Rumer praised her parents' healthy co-parenting relationship while she was growing up. "I'm incredibly grateful that both of my parents have made such an effort my entire life that I never felt like I had to choose between them," she told People. Moore opened up about her divorce from Willis in her memoir "Inside Out," commending the way the former couple was able to navigate their separation and focus on their children.
"We managed to move the heart of our relationship, the heart of what created our family, into something new that gave the girls a loving, supportive environment with both parents," she wrote, (via InStyle). Moore has been supportive of Willis and his wife Emma Heming Willis amid his devastating dementia diagnosis, helping them with his caretaking. The actor paid tribute to her ex in an Instagram carousel for his 70th birthday in 2025, writing, "Happy birthday, BW! We love you."
Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin
Famous for popularizing the term "conscious uncoupling," Oscar-winner Gwyneth Paltrow and Coldplay frontman Chris Martin were married from 2003 to 2016 and share children Apple and Moses together. During their marriage, Martin wrote multiple songs about Paltrow, including "Fix You" and "Swallowed in the Sea," both of which he penned to help her cope with the loss of her father, Bruce, in 2002. They officially separated in 2014 and made headlines with their unique breakup announcement and approach to their divorce.
"We have always conducted our relationship privately, and we hope that as we consciously uncouple and co-parent, we will be able to continue in the same manner," they famously wrote in a joint statement, (via People). Despite the media circus that ensued, Paltrow and Martin have stayed close friends following their split. "I know my ex-husband was meant to be the father of my children, and I know my current husband is meant to be the person I grow very old with," the actor wrote in a poignant essay for British Vogue. "It's OK to stay in love with the parts of your ex that you were always in love with. In fact, that's what makes conscious uncoupling work. Love all of those wonderful parts of them." The former couple have stayed supportive of one another throughout the years, taking family vacations together and remaining friendly while celebrating their kids' milestones.
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner
After starring together in the 2003 movie "Daredevil," Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner struck up a romance and tied the knot in 2005. "He's your basic tall, dark and handsome. He's it," Garner gushed to People at the time about her co-star. "I can't imagine anyone in the world I would rather see swoop in and save the day than Ben." Throughout their marriage, the pair had three children and often appeared on the red carpet and at award ceremonies together.
Garner supported Affleck during his struggles with alcohol, though they separated in 2015. Despite divorcing, they have maintained a close relationship and are often seen spending time together with (and without) their kids. Garner even took Affleck to rehab in 2018 after helping stage an intervention. "When you have children with somebody you're connected to them forever," he told People. "And I'm very lucky she is the mother of my children. I'm very grateful and respectful of her."
Garner mirrored her ex's sentiment in an interview with Marie Claire UK. "The fact of it is what was hard. The actual breaking up of a family is what was hard. Losing a true partnership and friendship is what was hard," she shared. "Time is the opportunity to heal. Time is the opportunity to forgive, to move on and to find a new way to be friends."
Courteney Cox and David Arquette
"Scream" co-stars Courteney Cox and David Arquette famously met and fell for each other while shooting the horror classic in 1996; the actors got hitched in 1999. It was love at first sight for Arquette, who was immediately taken with the "Friends" alum. "We met at a pre-party before we started filming 'Scream'," he told People. "I was being a little cocky and Courteney was like, 'Ah, I've heard of you,' and we just kept flirting for a while. She's just so gorgeous and she jokes around so much."
After experiencing fertility issues, Cox gave birth to their daughter Coco in 2004, though the couple shocked the world when they announced their separation in 2010. During this period, Arquette checked himself into rehab and Cox remained supportive of his sobriety journey. Following their divorce in 2014, the exes had only good things to say about one another. "He's my best friend in the world. I love him," Cox said on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," (via People).
"I appreciate David more now than I ever did. I mean... it's hard. I don't recommend divorce in general, but, you know, he is my best friend and we've both grown and changed. I think we both appreciate each other more. I hope he does. I do." Post-divorce, the pair reunited for "Scream" in 2022, Arquette calling it "a cathartic experience" to The New York Times.
Alicia Silverstone and Christopher Jarecki
The '90s icon Alicia Silverstone married longtime partner and musician Christopher Jarecki in 2005 after first meeting in 1997, the pair exchanging vows in an intimate ceremony. They became one of Hollywood's more low-key couples and managed to stay out of the tabloid mill the duo welcoming their son Bear in 2011. After two decades together, Silverstone and Jarecki announced they were divorcing in 2018 but were committed to raising their child together in a healthy environment.
The former couple seemed to have stayed true to their word, as Silverstone has gushed about how great co-parenting with Jarecki has been. "I'm really lucky that we have such a good... we're so good at coparenting with each other," she shared with Us Weekly. "There's no way to tell anybody how to make their relationship work or their thing work. It just works for us. We both love our son, right? We both want to be with our son and we both love each other too."
Silverstone and Jarecki have kept their dynamic positive and even live in the same neighborhood, the "Clueless" star's ex amusingly saving the day after her zipper got stuck. "We can't get this dress off," she giggled in an Instagram video. "What do we do? I've got Bear and Bear's dad trying to help me get out of this dress, and I can't get out of it."
Angelina Jolie and Billy Bob Thornton
Following an unexpected two-month whirlwind romance, Angelina Jolie and Billy Bob Thornton eloped in Las Vegas in 2000, the movie stars causing a splash with their bold proclamations of love. The couple even notoriously wore vials of each other's blood as keepsakes and got large tattoos of one another's names. Three years later, Jolie and Thornton divorced over lifestyle differences, but the exes have stayed on good terms since their split. Thornton praised Jolie and their bond in a 2018 interview with the HFPA.
"That was a great time. Angie is still a friend of mine and she's a great person and she's done so much," he told the outlet. "She makes movies that are important to her whether they succeed or fail, she still does what she believes in and I'll always respect her for that. And I remember our time together has really been great." Thornton moved on and wed Connie Angland in 2014 while Jolie was famously married to Brad Pitt from 2005 to 2019.
"I still love him dearly and think the world of him and I'm proud to have been his wife for a time. I don't believe in regrets. It's a dangerous habit to get into — it makes you pause in your life if you start thinking back and questioning yourself," Jolie said to Entertainment Weekly, (via E! News), about her fiery relationship with Thornton.
Madonna and Sean Penn
Global pop icon Madonna and leading man Sean Penn shared a high-profile relationship in the '80s, the two first meeting on the set of her music video "Material Girl" in 1985; they married that same year. "We have so much in common that he's almost like my brother," she said of Penn, per People. "His temperament is also similar to mine. That doesn't always make for ideal relationships, but I don't know what will happen." Their romance proved to be short-lived, as their relationship was plagued by Penn's violent temper and jealousy.
The singer filed for divorce twice before it was ultimately finalized in 1989. In spite of Madonna's complicated history with Penn, they've remained on good terms and stayed close friends. In 2016, Madonna playfully offered to marry Penn once more if he bid $150,000 at a charity event she was hosting; the former couple even shared a brief kiss at the fundraiser. The record-breaker had once referred to the actor as "the love of her life" in her 1991 documentary "Madonna: Truth or Dare."
Penn addressed Madonna's feelings and where the two stood while on "The Louis Theroux Podcast" in 2025. "Look, she's been a good friend for a lot of years," he said on the show, (via NME), before calling Madonna "very sweet" for her proclamation. "It didn't take us long to recover after we got divorced, maybe a year, in a friendship."
Lenny Kravitz and Lisa Bonet
Music sensation Lenny Kravitz and T.V. legend Lisa Bonet captivated the world when they first struck up a romance, the pair marrying in 1987. They became one of Hollywood's "It" couples and welcomed their daughter Zoë in 1988, the stars later divorcing in 1993. "I am what I am because of our experience, because of everything that I was, everything that she was and everything that came together," Kravitz told People about his meaningful relationship with Bonet.
"The love doesn't leave you, but it has to find a new way to funnel itself into a new life. We consciously wanted to do that. It took time, believe me, but she is a part of my life that will never leave my heart, my soul or my spirit. I am what I am because of our experience." Throughout the years, the duo set the standard for successful co-parenting, attending events as friends and supporting one another and their daughter. Kravitz even had a close relationship with Bonet's former husband Jason Momoa during their marriage.
"Both my parents are people who have always marched to the beat of their drum and embraced their individuality," Zoë said in an interview with Byrdie, (via People). "Doing your own thing is part of what makes people so beautiful. When I see someone being themselves unapologetically, that always shines through everything."
Orlando Bloom and Miranda Kerr
"Pirates of the Caribbean" star Orland Bloom first began dating Victoria's Secret model Miranda Kerr in 2007 before getting hitched in 2010. After welcoming son Flynn the following year, the couple announced their split in 2013 but expressed their love and respect for one another. They stayed friendly and put Flynn's needs first, successfully co-parenting in the wake of their divorce. "We love each other, We're a family. We're going to be in each other's lives for the rest of our lives," he told Katie Couric, (via New York Daily News).
"There's no question that, you know, for the sake of our son and everything else, we're going to support one another and love each other as parents to Flynn." Kerr has shared how positive their friendship is and discussed how often they text and see each other in a 2026 interview with People. The supermodel also revealed how they had to work past their issues and learned to forgive each other for the sake of their son, steps which ultimately helped strengthen their relationship.
"Orlando and I are great friends," she said of their current dynamic. "I just wished him a happy birthday and he told me, thank you to me for being such a wonderful mother to Flynn and a great friend to him, and how grateful he is to have me in his life. And I feel the same."
Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony
Latin sensations Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony were married from 2004 to 2014, the duo first meeting and collaborating in the '90s before co-starring in the film "El Catante" in 2006. Jennifer Lopez is no stranger to being in relationships, though her romance with Anthony was undeniably her most enduring. They welcomed twins Max and Emme in 2008 and became one of the music industry's most talented couples until Anthony filed for divorce in 2012.
They managed to form a healthy friendship post-split, collaborating on music together and co-creating and serving as judges on the dance competition series "¡Q'Viva!: The Chosen." While at the 2016 Latin Grammy Awards, Lopez and Anthony performed a duet and shared a brief kiss, causing a media frenzy. The "Jenny from the Block" singer called Anthony her "best friend," per Fox News, while appearing on "Live! With Kelly" but shot down reconciliation rumors when asked if she'd ever remarry Anthony.
Working on new music together after their divorce proved to be cathartic for the pair. "It actually repaired certain parts of our relationship that had been fractured from our marriage and our divorce and it made us friends again," she told Spotify's ¡Viva Latino! podcast, (via People). "Because when we first started working together, it's how we met... we met working. And so we remembered that, like, oh right, we connect on this level of music."
Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady
Football fans went wild when NFL legend Tom Brady and world-famous supermodel Gisele Bündchen announced their divorce in 2022 after 13 years of marriage. Bündchen was the quarterback's biggest cheerleader throughout his career and even put her modeling on hold to raise their two children. Despite splitting, they made it clear that keeping a positive relationship post-divorce was their biggest goal, and Bündchen continues to voice support for her ex.
"Listen, I have always cheered for him, and I would continue forever," Bündchen told Vanity Fair. "If there's one person I want to be the happiest in the world, it's him, believe me. I want him to achieve and to conquer. I want all his dreams to come true. That's what I want, really, from the bottom of my heart." The supermodel further emphasized the importance of healthy co-parenting.
"We're not playing against each other. We are a team, and that's beautiful. I look back and I have no regrets. I loved every bit of it." Brady has also opted to stay supportive when it comes to Bündchen and maintaining a positive dynamic. "We both love our kids more than anything in the world, and we do our best to try to be the best example that we can be and knowing that, you know, parents aren't perfect either," he told USA Today.
Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon
Grammy-winner Mariah Carey and comedian Nick Cannon surprised the world with their surprising romance in 2008, the two tying the knot in the Bahamas shortly after. The couple welcomed fraternal twins Moroccan and Monroe in 2011 but announced their separation in 2014, divorcing two years later. Since then, Cannon has been vocal about his love for Carey while sharing how well they communicate with each other.
"She's high frequency. She always asks me, 'You aight? How you doin'? You handling it all?'" he said while appearing on "The Jason Lee Show." "When we talk daily, she's just checking in on my spirit." Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon have gotten along well since their divorce and view each other as close friends, "The Masked Singer" host adding that they "never had an argument" since splitting up. While Cannon has expressed an interest in rekindling their romance, the iconic songstress wants to keep things focused on their children.
Carey has remained more tight-lipped about her co-parenting with Cannon but touched on the topic in 2019. "They're a lot, but they give me so much love in return. I wouldn't be the same person without them," she told People about her twins. "I think Nick and I have done pretty well in co-parenting, staying friends with each other so that we can talk."