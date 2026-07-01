Rory McIlroy & Erica Stoll Have A Rare PDA Moment At Wimbledon 2026
Love was in the air on Day 3 of Wimbledon! Golf legend Rory McIlroy was photographed watching the matches with his wife Erica Stoll. Yet, fans were surprised to see this pair being uncharacteristically touchy-feely with each other at the big event.
Next year, McIlroy and Stoll will celebrate a decade of marriage. While the duo certainly seems to be going strong after all these years, PDA typically just isn't their style. While at Wimbledon, though, they gave each other a smooch in the stands, and McIlroy was even spotted resting his hand on his wife's back as they stood among the crowd. Stoll looked summery in an easy breezy white dress, while McIlroy sported his green Masters jacket for the occasion. Folks online had mixed feelings about McIlroy using his Wimbledon attire to showcase his Masters win, with some viewing it as cocky, while others thought it was a well-deserved move. Whether you liked his 'fit or not, though, it seems that Stoll was in full support of her hubby.
Rory McIlroy and Erica Stoll's relationship has persevered through trials, tribulations, and gossip
Fans know that Rory McIlroy and Erica Stoll have experienced plenty of ups and downs throughout their rollercoaster relationship. Affair rumors have fueled divorce drama time and time again. Seeing them together at Wimbledon, though, it's safe to say that those split rumors have been firmly debunked.
The couple's rare PDA moments come about two years after they almost got divorced. However, they patched things up and stayed together. At the time, McIlroy told The Guardian, "There have been rumours about my personal life recently, which is unfortunate. Responding to each rumour is a fool's game." Yet, he added, "Over the past weeks, Erica and I have realised that our best future was as a family together. Thankfully, we have resolved our differences and look forward to a new beginning." Ultimately, seeing the couple enjoying their time together is surely one of the best ways to keep the rumor mill at bay when it comes to their relationship. Their Wimbledon 2026 appearance has done just that.