Rory McIlroy & Erica Stoll Have A Rare PDA Moment At Wimbledon 2026

Love was in the air on Day 3 of Wimbledon! Golf legend Rory McIlroy was photographed watching the matches with his wife Erica Stoll. Yet, fans were surprised to see this pair being uncharacteristically touchy-feely with each other at the big event.

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Next year, McIlroy and Stoll will celebrate a decade of marriage. While the duo certainly seems to be going strong after all these years, PDA typically just isn't their style. While at Wimbledon, though, they gave each other a smooch in the stands, and McIlroy was even spotted resting his hand on his wife's back as they stood among the crowd. Stoll looked summery in an easy breezy white dress, while McIlroy sported his green Masters jacket for the occasion. Folks online had mixed feelings about McIlroy using his Wimbledon attire to showcase his Masters win, with some viewing it as cocky, while others thought it was a well-deserved move. Whether you liked his 'fit or not, though, it seems that Stoll was in full support of her hubby.