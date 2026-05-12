The Ups And Downs Of Rory McIlroy & Erica Stoll's Rollercoaster Relationship
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Rory McIlroy is among the most legendary golfers of all time. In 2025, the Northern Irish star became the sixth person in history to win all the sport's major championships in a single year. His incredible talent, dramatic triumphs, devastating failures, and net worth, which is higher than you might think, have garnered him the reputation of being Europe's Tiger Woods. Of course, that level of notoriety is going to come with a price — public scrutiny over his personal life.
McIlroy first met his wife, Erica Stoll, when she saved him from missing his tee time. Despite this cute anecdote, the relationship has not always been smooth sailing. The couple have weathered affair rumors that nearly fueled a divorce, as well as terrible harassment from fans. On the other hand, they have shared some poignant moments with the public, such as the birth of their daughter and McIlroy's victories on the putting green. With that in mind, let's take a closer look at McIlroy's relationship with Stoll.
Erica Stoll saved Rory McIlroy from missing tee time
PGA (Professional Golfer's Association) office manager Erica Stoll met her future husband, Rory McIlroy, at the 2012 Ryder Cup in Medinah, Illinois when she prevented him from making a terrible mistake. McIlroy knew he was supposed to tee off at 12:25. He was watching the Golf Channel, which runs on Eastern Standard Time. The problem is that Illinois runs on Central Time, so McIlroy thought he had an extra hour to get to the golf course. Fans noticed he was nowhere to be found, so they started chanting "Where is Rory?"
Stoll saved the day with a fateful phone call. "I got a call saying you have 25 minutes till tee off," McIlroy revealed in a 2012 interview with The Guardian. "It's my own fault, but if I let down these 11 other boys and vice-captains and captains this week I would never forgive myself. I was with a policeman, getting through traffic. I got here with about 10 minutes to spare, put my shoes on, a couple of putts, just your average sort of warm-up back at the course." McIlroy ultimately beat fellow golfer Keegan Bradley in a 2 to 1 victory. That was only possible because of Stoll's decisive action.
Rory McIlroy popped the question on the Eiffel Tower
Erica Stoll saving Rory McIlroy from missing tee time at the 2012 Ryder Cup did not initially lead to romance — but McIlroy was more than fine with that. "The thing I love about it is that we were friends before anything romantic happened," McIlroy told the Irish Independent in 2017. "We met when she was working for the PGA of America, and renting a condo in Palm Beach, and I found it refreshing being with someone who was living a normal life rather than, 'Oh! My jet is 30 minutes late!'"
When McIlroy first met Stoll, he was engaged to Caroline Wozniacki, a professional tennis player. However, that engagement ended in 2014. Afterward, McIlroy got to know Stoll better and the two started dating in 2015. They made their relationship public the same year.
What started as a friendship became breathtakingly romantic. McIlroy proposed to Stoll at arguably one of the most enchanting places in the world: the Eiffel Tower. At first, the two were hesitant to visit the Eiffel Tower after the infamous 2015 Paris terror attack. They became more comfortable after seeing Parisians going about their daily lives. The golfer proposed to Stoll on top of the landmark. "It was a nice trip, a nice way to end the year," he told the Irish Independent in 2015.
Rory McIlroy said Erica Stoll is 'not the kind to broadcast stuff'
In the era of mass media, many celebrities seem to relish public drama. On the other hand, Rory McIlroy praised Erica Stoll for avoiding theatrics. "Erica has been around me quite a lot at tournaments but we have really just tried to keep it low key," he told the Irish Independent in 2015.
"She is a very low key person, not the kind to broadcast stuff, but that side of my life is really good just now. We are excited, our parents are excited so it is a really happy time. For me, Erica brings such a level of normality to everything." McIlroy said Stoll has no interest in being in the spotlight. Notably, Stoll doesn't seem to give interviews.
Interestingly, fellow professional golfer Paul McGinley wrote a book where he mentioned Stoll. In his opinion, it cannot be easy for Stoll to be married to McIlroy because she's introverted. McIlroy thanked Stoll for putting up with his behavior at home, acknowledging that he can be difficult. He said that having a good relationship helped him to perform better as a golfer.
Rory McIlroy and Erica Stoll had a star-studded wedding
Erica Stoll is not generally interested in publicity, but she and Rory McIlroy still invited many celebrities to their wedding in 2017. Several of McIlroy's fellow golfers were there, namely Sergio Garcia, Padraig Harrington, and Shane Lowry. Other famous attendees included Ed Sheeran, One Direction's Niall Horan, Chris Martin from Coldplay, Jamie Dornan, Ryan Giggs, and Stevie Wonder. The "I Just Called to Say I Love You" singer provided entertainment for the wedding.
While this sounds like an extravagant celebrity wedding, McIlroy described it in more modest terms. "It was obviously the best weekend of my life, and hopefully the best weekend of Erica's, as well," he told the Golf Channel in 2017. "It was between our friends and families, and we didn't really want anything else."
Wonder was there for a different reason. "Well, we thought, we have people at the wedding who are 80 and people who are 20," McIlroy recalled. "So we wanted something that everyone knew. We were like, 'Stevie Wonder? Perfect.'"
Rory McIlroy and Erica Stoll welcomed their first child
On August 29, 2020, Rory McIlroy revealed Erica Stoll was pregnant with their first child when he was speaking to the press, notes Golfweek, at the BMW Championship. Two days later, Stoll gave birth to their daughter, Poppy Kennedy McIlroy. The couple settled on the name "Poppy" after rejecting two other floral names, per Bunkered. McIlroy didn't want to name his daughter "Rose" because his mother is called "Rosie" and he didn't want to name his daughter "Iris" because fellow golfers Alex Norén and Shane Lowry both have daughters with that name.
In 2026, McIlroy was asked what brought him the most joy over the past year besides golf. "I'd say watching my daughter grow up," he told ASAP Sports. "I think Poppy, like she's a mini Erica. It's like living with two of them, which is great a lot of the time. She is the most unbelievably polite and respectful and well-behaved little girl, and I really love that she started to get into the game a lot more." McIlroy is proud that he has been able to give his daughter a wonderful life where she's able to travel the world.
Rory McIlroy made Netflix leave his family alone
McIlroy was one of the iconic golfers who participated in the Netflix docuseries "Full Swing," which is about the 2022-2023 PGA Tour. Other stars in the series include Tom Kim, Matt Fitzpatrick, Justin Thomas, Dustin Johnson, Collin Morikawa, Sahith Theegala, Mito Pereira, and Rickie Fowler. During a 2024 interview with the Golf Channel, McIlroy explained that his participation in the series had its limits. "I sort of took the attitude of see how the first season works out, see if I like it, like the idea, feel comfortable letting cameras get into my life a little bit more," he revealed.
"I made sure that the parameters were very much like, look, you can film me at — you're not coming to my house, you're not coming in my car, you're not coming anywhere near my family, but you want to do some stuff with me at golf tournaments, totally fine. They were the ground rules that were sort of set, and here we are."
The first season of "Full Swing" became a success. Between its premiere on February 15, 2023 and June 30, 2023, the series was viewed for 53.1 million hours, per Netflix. So far, "Full Swing" has lasted for four seasons.
Rory McIlroy filed for divorce
Rory McIlroy has somewhat of a reputation for messy behavior, and his marriage has been no exception. Despite all of the positive things he's said publicly about Erica Stoll, he still filed for divorce from her in Florida on May 13, 2024. "Rory McIlroy's communications team confirmed today that a divorce has been filed," McIlroy's manager, Sean O'Flaherty, said in a statement to ESPN. "They stressed Rory's desire to ensure this difficult time is as respectful and amicable as possible. He will not be making any further comment." McIlroy did not specify his reasons for this action, though the divorce papers said the relationship was "irretrievably broken."
Their daughter Poppy Kennedy McIlroy was 4-years-old at the time. Stoll said nothing publicly about the divorce filing, and she unquestionably lived up to her reputation as someone who keeps her private life private.
Rory McIlroy called off his divorce
The month following Rory McIlroy filing for divorce from Erica Stoll, the couple reconciled and the divorce proceedings were dismissed. He made comments critical of the way onlookers discussed this difficult period of his life. "There have been rumors about my personal life recently, which is unfortunate," he told The Guardian. "Responding to each rumor is a fool's game. Over the past weeks, Erica and I have realized that our best future was as a family together. Thankfully, we have resolved our differences and look forward to a new beginning." For the rest of the interview, McIlroy steered the conversation away from his personal life and towards his career.
Since then, McIlroy and Stoll have made no public statements about dealing with any relationship issues. However, McIlroy's interactions with his wife at golf tournaments have occasionally been criticized by fans as awkward or stiff.
A fan attacked Erica Stoll at the 2025 Ryder Cup
Erica Stoll generally steers clear of drama — but drama did not steer clear of her during the 2025 Ryder Cup. At that tournament, there was a notorious incident where a fan threw a bottle of beer at Stoll. Notably, Keegan Bradley refused to criticize this behavior, instead opting to frame it as an example of enthusiasm within the golf fandom.
McIlroy was having none of this. "I don't think we should ever accept that in golf," McIlroy told Guardian Sport. "I think golf should be held to a higher standard than what was seen out there this week. Golf has the ability to unite people. Golf teaches you very good life lessons. It teaches you etiquette. It teaches you how to play by the rules. It teaches you how to respect people. Sometimes this week we didn't see that. So no, this should not be what is acceptable in the Ryder Cup." McIlroy noted that his wife was fine, but the families of golfers should be kept out of the fandom fray.
Erica Stoll watched Rory McIlroy win the 2025 Masters Tournament
One of the undisputed highlights of Rory McIlroy's career is the 2025 Masters Tournament. McIlroy and Justin Rose were tied until the former won a sudden death playoff, notes NBC News. As McIlroy made history, Erica Stoll and Poppy Kennedy McIlroy were both there watching. When he won the tournament, he became the sixth golfer in history to win a grand slam. The other five (in chronological order) are Gene Sarazen, Ben Hogan, Gary Player, Jack Nicklaus, and Tiger Woods. Interestingly, McIlroy is the first golfer from Europe to achieve this milestone.
After winning, McIlroy got on his knees and started crying. He was not crying tears of joy — or even tears of sadness. "It was all relief," he told The Guardian in 2025. "There wasn't much joy in that reaction. It was all relief."
The golf star discussed how he felt on the day of the tournament. "Today was difficult," he said. "I was unbelievably nervous this morning. Look, it was a heavy weight to carry and thankfully now I don't have to carry it. That frees me up and I know I'm coming back here every year, which is lovely. It's a dream come true."
Fans speculated Rory McIlroy was having an affair with CBS reporter Amanda Balionis
Rory McIlroy's personal life has repeatedly been the subject of rumors. For example, some fans believed he had a relationship with Meghan Markle. Additionally, some onlookers thought he was in a relationship with Amanda Balionis. This is because Balionis repeatedly interviewed McIlroy, and the dynamic between the two was striking. Based on that, some fans concluded the two were having an affair. A book titled "Rory: The Heartache and Triumph of Golf's Most Human Superstar" discussed the rumors but did not provide any evidence that the relationship between Balionis and McIlroy was anything other than professional.
Regardless of the gossip, Balionis seems to be on good terms with McIlroy. Men's Journal reported that during the 2025 Masters Tournament Balionis asked McIlroy what advice Jack Nicklaus gave him. McIlroy said that Nicklaus told him "No f***ing double bogeys." The moment went viral on social media, possibly because of the speculation that Balionis and McIlroy were previously romantically involved.
After McIlroy won the 2026 Masters Tournament, Balionis congratulated him. "What a week," she wrote on Instagram. "Pretty surreal to watch @rorymcilroy battle for 17 years for that first green jacket (and complete the career grand slam) then just 12 months later do it all over again. I'll remember this electric moving day for a long time and the storylines we had the privilege of broadcasting from start to finish."
Rory McIlroy and Erica Stoll appeared at the White House to honor King Charles and Queen Camilla
In 2026, Rory McIlroy and Erica Stoll were part of a historical event. King Charles III and Queen Camilla arrived at the White House to commemorate the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence. McIlroy and Stoll were among the guests at the celebratory dinner, as were some other celebrities. At the dinner, Charles III gave a witty speech about the history of United Kingdom-United States relations as McIlroy and Stoll looked on.
Some might feel that winning the Grand Slam and being invited to a White House dinner with the royal family is enough achievement for one lifetime. Meanwhile, McIlroy hasn't stopped being ambitious. "I felt like winning the Grand Slam was going to be this life-changing thing and in some ways it was, but in other ways I had to remember like, 'No, I still have a lot of my career left and I want to keep playing and keep competing,'" he told the Irish Independent in 2026. "So this year I think winning was validation for all the work that I've put in over the last few years to get myself back to this place where I'm winning majors."