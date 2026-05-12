The Ups And Downs Of Rory McIlroy & Erica Stoll's Rollercoaster Relationship

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Rory McIlroy is among the most legendary golfers of all time. In 2025, the Northern Irish star became the sixth person in history to win all the sport's major championships in a single year. His incredible talent, dramatic triumphs, devastating failures, and net worth, which is higher than you might think, have garnered him the reputation of being Europe's Tiger Woods. Of course, that level of notoriety is going to come with a price — public scrutiny over his personal life.

McIlroy first met his wife, Erica Stoll, when she saved him from missing his tee time. Despite this cute anecdote, the relationship has not always been smooth sailing. The couple have weathered affair rumors that nearly fueled a divorce, as well as terrible harassment from fans. On the other hand, they have shared some poignant moments with the public, such as the birth of their daughter and McIlroy's victories on the putting green. With that in mind, let's take a closer look at McIlroy's relationship with Stoll.