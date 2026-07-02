Newlyweds Venus Williams & Andrea Preti Make Their Wimbledon Couples Debut

Venus Williams and Andrea Preti are making their presence known at Wimbledon. The happy couple, who married in Preti's native Italy in September 2025, followed by a second ceremony in Florida, in December 2025, were photographed on their way to the practice courts at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club at Wimbledon in London, on June 28, 2026. Venus and Preti coordinated in white T-shirts and shorts, but the tennis icon opted for a more monochromatic look from her shorts to her visor. Preti's shirt, meanwhile, had green detailing that matched his green hat. The couple smiled and held hands as they made their way to her practice session.

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Venus is scheduled to play doubles with her sister, Serena Williams, with whom she shares an incredibly close bond, at Wimbledon on July 3. But before taking to the court, she and Preti joined Serena's husband Alexis Ohanian and daughters, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. and Adira River Ohanian, to cheer on the pro-athlete in her first-round singles match on June 30. Notably, Venus and her new hubby coordinated in navy outfits while in the stands, too. The legendary tennis player could remain simply a spectator at Wimbledon, however. Serena revealed on Instagram on July 1, "I tweaked my knee late in the first set." She was still hoping to compete alongside Venus regardless.