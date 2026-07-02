Newlyweds Venus Williams & Andrea Preti Make Their Wimbledon Couples Debut
Venus Williams and Andrea Preti are making their presence known at Wimbledon. The happy couple, who married in Preti's native Italy in September 2025, followed by a second ceremony in Florida, in December 2025, were photographed on their way to the practice courts at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club at Wimbledon in London, on June 28, 2026. Venus and Preti coordinated in white T-shirts and shorts, but the tennis icon opted for a more monochromatic look from her shorts to her visor. Preti's shirt, meanwhile, had green detailing that matched his green hat. The couple smiled and held hands as they made their way to her practice session.
Venus is scheduled to play doubles with her sister, Serena Williams, with whom she shares an incredibly close bond, at Wimbledon on July 3. But before taking to the court, she and Preti joined Serena's husband Alexis Ohanian and daughters, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. and Adira River Ohanian, to cheer on the pro-athlete in her first-round singles match on June 30. Notably, Venus and her new hubby coordinated in navy outfits while in the stands, too. The legendary tennis player could remain simply a spectator at Wimbledon, however. Serena revealed on Instagram on July 1, "I tweaked my knee late in the first set." She was still hoping to compete alongside Venus regardless.
Venus Williams and Andrea Preti have had a busy first year of marriage
Even if Venus Williams doesn't get to compete at Wimbledon in 2026, she and her new husband Andrea Preti have plenty to keep them occupied. The happy couple honored their respective roots with their first wedding in Italy in September 2025 and then their legal wedding in Jupiter, Florida in December. But the second event was less a wedding than a massive, week-long celebration, including a bridal shower, leading up to the courthouse ceremony. Williams also co-chaired the Met Gala in May 2026, so they didn't skip the press conference or the afterparty. Other high-profile events they've attended as husband and wife include "Vogue World: Hollywood 2025" at Paramount Studios and the Swarovski Masters of Light Opening Celebration, both in October.
The truth about Venus Williams' dating history has been tough to parse over the years, but it's clear Preti is The One. The tennis icon shared her three biggest factors for a lifelong connection in a January 2026 episode of "Stockton Street," the podcast she hosts with her famous sister. "I always tell people, when you get married and you're thinking about a relationship for eternity. It's about good family, good values, has a job," she opined (via X). Williams added, "Of course, attraction has to be there, but you can be attracted to someone because of their family, their values, and because they take care of themselves."