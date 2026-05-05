The Best-Dressed Celebs At The 2026 Met Gala

The Met Gala is one of the most highly anticipated fashion events of the year, and 2026 was no different. While it's always been an opportunity for designers and fashion houses to flex their creative muscles, this years' theme of "Costume Art" has definitely given them a run for their money. The dress code was "Fashion is Art", and the possibility for interpretation was infinite.

The benefit also celebrates the Costume Institute's first permanent exhibition at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, with curator Andrew Bolton connecting fashion to historic art pieces in order to "examine the centrality of the dressed body," according to the original press release from The Met. The idea of "the body as a canvas" was presented as a celebration of body-diversity at the MET. Sections such as the disabled body, the pregnant body, the plus-sized body, and the aging body all received their own respective curations within the exhibitions.

While the event itself may be challenging the norms of the gala itself, that isn't to say that the night wasn't filled with cringe or controversy. Even before this year's event kicked off, there were protests over the fact that Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez-Bezos paid to become sponsors and honorary co-chairs. Sánchez-Bezos seemed to address the embarrassment at the gala with a Schiaparelli dress that referenced the scandal of John Singer Sargent's 1883 painting, "Madame X." Less controversial but no less awkward were some of this year's worst-dressed attendees, but fortunately, there were also quite a few celebrities who totally stunned at the 2026 Met Gala.