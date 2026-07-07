4 '60s Classic Rock Bands Still Together Today

Some of the greatest rock classics of all time were first recorded in the 1960s and were created by truly iconic bands — many of whom are still household names. However, with the live-fast-die-young lifestyle that is common among many rock stars, many of those legendary groups didn't manage to stay together for very long. Still, some of the biggest bands of the '60s managed to weather the storms of internal conflict, soured friendships, the cut-throat music industry, and a whole slew of vices and were able to stick it out for the long haul. Some bands have even managed to transcend death and illness, sticking together even after some or all of their founding members died or retired from playing.

Despite Mick Jagger and Keith Richards of the Rolling Stones having to mourn the loss of their longtime bandmate Charlie Watts, who died in 2021, the beloved "Paint It Black" artists are still touring. Famed blues rock group Canned Heat is rocking hard even after the passing of their founding members, as it's kept afloat by the band's longtime drummer. For some of music's biggest stars, nothing can fulfill them quite like performing, and they plan to do it till the very end. Here's a look at some celebrated, groundbreaking '60s rock bands that are still together today, more than six decades after they first got together.