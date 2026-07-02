A Look At Sly Stone & Kathy Silva's 1974 Wedding — The First At Madison Square Garden

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Celebrity weddings can cause a lot of fuss depending on a multitude of factors, and location is one of the biggest. While some celebs opt for private yet extravagant destination weddings, others have more public ceremonies. And of course, the royal weddings are de facto public events, as some are televised. Still, no matter how you feel about rumors that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are getting married at Madison Square Garden, they actually are not the first people to get married there. That honor belongs to Sly Stone (of Sly & the Family Stone) and model and actor Kathy Silva. The wedding took place on June 5, 1974. Sly & the Family Stone were performing a concert there that night, so the wedding served somewhat as the opener for the famous group.

In fact, that's how Stone saw it, according to his memoir "Thank You (Falettinme Be Mice Elf Agin)." Stone further described the itinerary for the event, saying, "We'd have a ceremony just before the concert, right there on the stage. Then a concert, then a party afterward at the rooftop lounge of the Waldorf Astoria" (via People).

That plan went on without a hiccup apparently, with approximately 20,000 to 23,000 people there for the show also witnessing the wedding. The rooftop party was far smaller but still a glamorous event. Around 400 people showed up to celebrate Stone and Silva at the Starlight Roof, including celebrities such as Andy Warhol and Eddie Kendricks — the latter of whom performed at Madison Square Garden prior to the wedding ceremony and main show.