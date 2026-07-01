Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce's Rumored Wedding Designer Sparks Theories They Already Tied The Knot

Is July 3rd really Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding date? That's what the rumor mill has been saying. Yet, a post from the man said to be Tayvis' wedding designer is casting a bit of doubt among fans. Based on what he shared on his Instagram story, Swift and Kelce may have already said "I do."

Many fans have long believed that wedding designer Rishi Patel was on board to make Swift and Kelce's wedding dreams a reality. Now, his mysterious Instagram story is raising eyebrows. "Today, I asked 23 of my colleagues if when they started in the event industry (span of 7 to 45 years) ... they would have ever dreamed or imagined they would be part of what we created today ... Unanimously the answer was NO," he wrote earlier this week, adding, "That, in itself, means more than I can ever explain."

So, is this about what we think it's about? An insider told Page Six, "Rishi's so high level and works with huge clients all the time, so for this to be such a huge deal ... it's all so Taylor coded." Wedding invitees for Swift and Kelce's nuptials reportedly required to sign an NDA before even seeing the save the dates for the event. So, if the post was about the big wedding, surely Patel couldn't reveal much. "I can't wait to share what we created ... But for now, I'm just eternally grateful for those who mean more to me than I could ever explain," he wrote.