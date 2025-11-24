The Most Iconic Red Carpet Looks Of The 1970s

From disco and punk to "Star Wars," ABBA, and shag carpets, the 1970s were an incredibly visual decade. Intergalactic patterns mingled with warm colors, florals, and a psychedelic feel. But don't take it from us, all you need to do to confirm just how visually groovy the 1970s were is turn towards the red carpets of yesteryear.

Stars throughout the decade were turning out their best looks night after night at award shows. From music icons like Cher and Aretha Franklin pushing the boundaries of what was acceptable for women on the global stage to hitmakers like Isaac Hayes breaking barriers for African-American artists — and doing it in style — the 1970s were a treasure trove of far-out fashion. While bell-bottoms were best left to street style, music and movies' biggest nights regularly saw A-listers walking the carpet in skin-bearing frocks, fascinating fur-lined pieces, mega-sized jewels, and, often, a mixture of all three.

To narrow down the best red carpet looks of the 1970s, we cast a wide net, looking into the award show archives for evidence of transgressive dressing, meaning looks that pushed fashion forward, or iconic outfits that still creep into headlines today. While this decade began over 50 years ago, it seems that the aesthetic of the '70s is not something we're keen to bid adieu to any time soon. So let's go back to a time when Richard Nixon was in the White House and platform shoes were all the rage.