Lady Louise Windsor Is Nearly As Tall As Prince Edward In Her Graduation Portrait
It's a big day for the royal family. Lady Louise Windsor has graduated from the University of St Andrews. The royals' official Instagram account shared a photo of Louise in her graduation gown with her diploma, as well as one with her parents. Interestingly, it was the way Louise looked next to Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh that caught the attention of royal watchers in the comment section.
"Congratulations to Lady Louise on her graduation from St Andrews University," the post's caption read, noting, "Lady Louise was joined by her parents, The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, as they celebrated the end of her degree." Seeing Louise next to her parents created plenty of buzz. "Wow she looks just like her dad," one commenter wrote. Another echoed this, writing, "Congratulations she looks like her dad." It's easy to notice that Louise shares more than just her dad's appearance. She also nearly shares his height. This is particularly interesting considering the fact that Edward is said to be 6 feet tall. Louise is wearing heels in her graduation photo, but they don't look to be particularly high. Even so, she managed to appear nearly as tall as her dad while towering over her mom.
Lady Louise is taking a gap year after graduation
22-year-old Lady Louise Windsor graduated college with a degree in English. Now that she's post-grad, she reportedly plans to take a gap year. While she's headed for a well-deserved break, Louise has something special lined up in the meantime. She's about to receive the Duke of Edinburgh Gold Award courtesy of her dad. Prince Edward's late father Prince Philip was the Duke of Edinburgh before passing the title on to him. Philip started the Duke of Edinburgh Awards in the 1950s, and they honor young people who have achieved great things.
When Louise turned 18, she got the opportunity to take on the title of princess. As a result some were surprised to hear that she was announced as "Louise Mountbatten-Windsor" sans royal title on her graduation day. Yet, this is aligned with how she was raised by her parents. In 2020, Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh told The Times that when it comes to parenting her children, "We try to bring them up with the understanding they are very likely to have to work for a living," noting, "hence we made the decision not to use HRH titles. They have them and can decide to use them from 18, but I think it's highly unlikely." So, while Louise lives a lavish life, it seems she has a good head on her shoulders as she embarks on an exciting new chapter