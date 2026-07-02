Lady Louise Windsor Is Nearly As Tall As Prince Edward In Her Graduation Portrait

It's a big day for the royal family. Lady Louise Windsor has graduated from the University of St Andrews. The royals' official Instagram account shared a photo of Louise in her graduation gown with her diploma, as well as one with her parents. Interestingly, it was the way Louise looked next to Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh that caught the attention of royal watchers in the comment section.

"Congratulations to Lady Louise on her graduation from St Andrews University," the post's caption read, noting, "Lady Louise was joined by her parents, The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, as they celebrated the end of her degree." Seeing Louise next to her parents created plenty of buzz. "Wow she looks just like her dad," one commenter wrote. Another echoed this, writing, "Congratulations she looks like her dad." It's easy to notice that Louise shares more than just her dad's appearance. She also nearly shares his height. This is particularly interesting considering the fact that Edward is said to be 6 feet tall. Louise is wearing heels in her graduation photo, but they don't look to be particularly high. Even so, she managed to appear nearly as tall as her dad while towering over her mom.