Lady Louise Lives A Lavish Life

Lady Louise Windsor might not be a princess, but that doesn't mean her life isn't the stuff of fairy tales. As the daughter of Prince Edward, Queen Elizabeth II's youngest son, Louise has been able to experience a lifestyle that most people only dream of. She summers at Balmoral Castle, wears glamorous clothes to royal events, and travels via a private jet.

Of course, it's important to note that Louise doesn't flaunt her wealth the way that other royals might. She wears the same outfits over and over again — even borrowing clothes from her royal mom's closet. Her car, a used Volkswagen Polo, is fairly understated. Plus, whereas many young aristocrats have never worked a day in their lives, Louise spent one summer earning the "under 18" minimum wage at a plant shop. On top of all of that, Louise spent the first several years of her life totally unaware that her grandmother just so happened to be the reigning monarch. As Louise's mother, Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, once told Sky News (via Marie Claire), "It wasn't until she was at school that other children were mentioning it and saying, 'Your gran is the Queen.'"

Despite all these efforts to have a more normal life, Louise is not in a normal position. She is rumored to have been Queen Elizabeth II's favorite granddaughter and now takes the place of 16th in line to the British throne. This means that Louise leads a very privileged life, full of luxuries and opportunities.