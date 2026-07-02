Hoda Kotb & Her Ex-Fiancé Just Rewrote The Celebrity Breakup Playbook With One Photo

Hoda Kotb didn't let a breakup ruin her relationship with former fiancé Joel Schiffman. In fact, four years after their split, she shared a photo of them hanging out together on Instagram and what folks had to say in the comment section proves more celebs should follow her lead.

"Happy world cup!!" Kotb captioned the photo carousel she shared on July 1. The photos she included showed the crowd, the field, and even her posing with fellow star John Leguizamo at the highly talked-about sporting event. Yet it was the last pic in the post that really caught folks' attention: a selfie of her and ex Schiffman. Since Kotb and Schiffman have two young daughters together, so they need to be in each other's lives to some extent post-breakup. However, this shows just how close the pair remains. "So happy to see you with Joel!" one commenter pointed out. "You and Joel are pretty sweet together," someone else wrote. Another commenter chimed in, "WE LOVE JOEL!!!!" It seems they are in good company among Kotb's fans with this opinion. And it's clear that despite parting ways, Kotb is a fan of Schiffman, too.