Hoda Kotb & Her Ex-Fiancé Just Rewrote The Celebrity Breakup Playbook With One Photo
Hoda Kotb didn't let a breakup ruin her relationship with former fiancé Joel Schiffman. In fact, four years after their split, she shared a photo of them hanging out together on Instagram and what folks had to say in the comment section proves more celebs should follow her lead.
"Happy world cup!!" Kotb captioned the photo carousel she shared on July 1. The photos she included showed the crowd, the field, and even her posing with fellow star John Leguizamo at the highly talked-about sporting event. Yet it was the last pic in the post that really caught folks' attention: a selfie of her and ex Schiffman. Since Kotb and Schiffman have two young daughters together, so they need to be in each other's lives to some extent post-breakup. However, this shows just how close the pair remains. "So happy to see you with Joel!" one commenter pointed out. "You and Joel are pretty sweet together," someone else wrote. Another commenter chimed in, "WE LOVE JOEL!!!!" It seems they are in good company among Kotb's fans with this opinion. And it's clear that despite parting ways, Kotb is a fan of Schiffman, too.
Hoda Kotb and Joel Schiffman's breakup was clearly kind and gentle
Hoda Kotb and Joel Schiffman's relationship started in 2013, and the pair got engaged in 2019. Three years later, The "Today" co-host announced their split on the air after getting hit with questions from fans about her missing engagement ring. "Joel and I have had a lot of prayerful and meaningful conversations over the holidays and we decided that we're better as friends and parents than we are as an engaged couple, so we decided we are going to start this new year ... on our new path as loving parents to our adorable, delightful children, and as friends," she explained, per People.
Plenty of couples intend to be friends when they break up. For Kotb and Schiffman, their love for each other has clearly endured long after they called it quits. When she made the announcement, Kotb explained to then-co-host Jenna Bush Hager, "It's not like something happened. They say sometimes relationships are meant to be there for a reason, or a season or for a lifetime. And I feel like ours was meant to be there for a season." Clearly that mentality started this pair's chapter as friends off on the right foot.