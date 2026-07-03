Here's What Happened To The Logan's Run Cast In The 50 Years Since The Film Premiered

Michael York's career started on the stage, where he worked alongside the legendary Ian McKellen on a National Theatre production of Shakespeare's "Much Ado About Nothing." York made his film debut in the 1967 adaptation of "Taming of the Shrew," with the twice-married and twice-divorced Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton. "Logan's Run" was the first time he was the sole lead of a movie, but he almost turned the role down until, as he explained to the Hollywood Reporter in 2021, a friend and colleague convinced him otherwise: " ... he turned up — actually wagging a finger at me — and said 'You've got to do this! You don't understand. It's pressing all my buttons!'"

After "Logan's Run," York continued to split his time between movies, TV, and theater. In 1997, he played what may be his most iconic role, and one very different for the usually serious actor: Basil Exposition in "Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery," a role he would return to two more times. And while "Star Wars" overshadowed his own science fiction classic, York doesn't appear to hold any grudges. He lent his voice to two episodes of "Star Wars: The Clone Wars," and he is the stepfather to Rick McCallum, a movie producer who, during his time at Lucasfilm, worked closely with George Lucas on the prequel trilogy.

In 2013, York revealed that he was diagnosed with a blood disorder called amyloidosis. The deadly disease caused him to lose his voice and left his face swollen and the area around his eyes discolored. A mix of stem-cell transplants and chemotherapy have helped him recover, and York has continued acting and voice acting well into his 80s.