Farrah Fawcett & Lee Majors Pics That Prove They Were One Of Hollywood's Hottest Couples In The '70s
Every era has its own bombshell blonde, from Marylin Monroe, to Pamela Anderson, to Britney Spears. The 1970s were no different, with plenty of sun-kissed, fair-haired stars blessing magazine covers, red carpets, and television screens with their presence. But none had as big of a cultural impact as American actor Farrah Fawcett, whose iconic bouncy curls are still emulated now. The "Charlie's Angels" star's fashion, beauty, and lifestyle were hugely influential, and definitely got the attention of other big names in Hollywood — especially her ex-husband Lee Majors.
The couple was introduced by "The Six Million Dollar Man" star's publicist, and as Majors recalled in a 2019 chat with People, "So that started that. It was very quick, and it lasted about almost 12 years." The A-listers were married from 1973 until 1982. Majors and Fawcett never had any kids together, but were often photographed with the "Will Penny" star's son from a previous marriage, Lee Jr. Fawcett's heartbreaking relationship with fellow actor Ryan O'Neil resulted in her only biological child. There are tons of tragic details about Farrah Fawcett's son Redmond, which were exacerbated by the non-stop attention his famous parents received.
Majors reflected on how, "It was hard to get around," elaborating, "Back then we only had to deal with the paparazzi at large. A lot of time you could evade them, but not all the time." For better or worse, all eyes were on the celebrity couple throughout their relationship, solidifying them as among the hottest and most heavily photographed stars of the decade.
Farrah Fawcett and Lee Majors absolutely rocked this matching couple's 'fit
Regardless of status or wealth, a cute matching couple's outfit never goes out of style. This shot of Farrah Fawcett and Lee Majors, at the Clint Eastwood Celebrity Tennis Tournament in July 1973, is one of the best examples of that, with the A-listers sporting matching white sweaters with a navy and red stripe, styled over a button-up shirt. They also took the opportunity to show off their legs, with Fawcett in a white miniskirt and Majors in white shorts. Highlighting their athletic builds as well as their killer tans, this look was so hot it deserved a double-take.
Farrah Fawcett and Lee Majors brought different aspects of '70s style together
While Farrah Fawcett and Lee Majors coordinated their outfits well, they also weren't shy about taking opposite approaches to some of the decade's hottest styles. In this pic, from an ABC-TV party in June 1971, the celebrity couple brought '70s bohemia and business formalwear together in chic harmony. Fawcett's beachy lavender crochet cardigan was layered over a whimsical and earthy-toned patterned dress, while Majors stuck with a grey ribbed suit and burgundy houndstooth tie. Despite not being complementary outfits, they managed to make even the most opposing items look agreeable.
Farrah Fawcett and Lee Majors looked effortlessly stylish even in boxier shapes
Farrah Fawcett and Lee Majors were beaming ear to ear during their "Brady Bunch Hour" guest appearance, in January 1977, and it's easy to understand why. The Hollywood power couple put their own twist on a comfortable, baggy silhouette, with Fawcett opting for a non-restrictive fleece button-up in a soft brown shade with girly baby pink detailing. Majors' outfit was a little more risqué, showing off his chest hair in a boxy zip-up cardigan. Singing their hearts out, the actors looked carefree and radiant, showing off how comfort can sometimes be the most attractive feature of all.
Comfy airport outfits were a must for Farrah Fawcett (Lee Majors, not so much)
Spotted making their way through the Los Angeles International Airport together, in June 1977, Farrah Fawcett and Lee Majors' airport style offered varying degrees of comfort (no pun intended). The "Logan's Run" star donned a beachy towel cover up, pointing ahead as Majors followed in tight, high-waisted pants and a grey blazer. Although the A-listers looked as though they were dressing for entirely different climates, never mind occasions, their matching tans undoubtedly brought the heat. Majors' butter yellow button up was also undone just enough to show off his gold chain, while Fawcett kept things considerably more demure with no visible jewelry.
Farrah Fawcett and Lee Majors' formalwear was show-stopping
While Farrah Fawcett and Lee Majors' street style kept things laidback, the celebrity couple knew how to dress things up for more formal outings too. In this photo, from an October 1977 gala to honor then-Prince Charles in Beverly Hills, the "Fall Guy" star looked sharp in his tuxedo. Fawcett's white gown, meanwhile, featured a plunging neckline, borrowing her husband's silhouette, and provided plenty of space for an eye-catching pendant. It was also stylishly cinched at the waist before cascading down in pleats. Fawcett and Majors were Hollywood royalty at this point in their careers, and clearly, they knew it.
You could practically see the love radiating from Farrah Fawcett and Lee Majors on their wedding day
In this sweet pic of the just-married couple from 1973, alongside his son Lee Majors II, it's impossible to deny that Farrah Fawcett and Lee Majors looked gorgeous together. With her signature bouncy locks tousled in the wind, Fawcett was all smiles in a simple white blouse. The "Bionic Woman" star matched her in a white shirt, with an open blazer and sunglasses slung casually on one of the buttons. As usual, the Hollywood icons looked perfectly balanced and carefree as they started their lives together.