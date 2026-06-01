Farrah Fawcett & Lee Majors Pics That Prove They Were One Of Hollywood's Hottest Couples In The '70s

Every era has its own bombshell blonde, from Marylin Monroe, to Pamela Anderson, to Britney Spears. The 1970s were no different, with plenty of sun-kissed, fair-haired stars blessing magazine covers, red carpets, and television screens with their presence. But none had as big of a cultural impact as American actor Farrah Fawcett, whose iconic bouncy curls are still emulated now. The "Charlie's Angels" star's fashion, beauty, and lifestyle were hugely influential, and definitely got the attention of other big names in Hollywood — especially her ex-husband Lee Majors.

The couple was introduced by "The Six Million Dollar Man" star's publicist, and as Majors recalled in a 2019 chat with People, "So that started that. It was very quick, and it lasted about almost 12 years." The A-listers were married from 1973 until 1982. Majors and Fawcett never had any kids together, but were often photographed with the "Will Penny" star's son from a previous marriage, Lee Jr. Fawcett's heartbreaking relationship with fellow actor Ryan O'Neil resulted in her only biological child. There are tons of tragic details about Farrah Fawcett's son Redmond, which were exacerbated by the non-stop attention his famous parents received.

Majors reflected on how, "It was hard to get around," elaborating, "Back then we only had to deal with the paparazzi at large. A lot of time you could evade them, but not all the time." For better or worse, all eyes were on the celebrity couple throughout their relationship, solidifying them as among the hottest and most heavily photographed stars of the decade.