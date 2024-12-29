Farrah Fawcett's Last Wish Reportedly Went Unfulfilled And Cher Says Ryan O'Neal Is To Blame

When most people think of actress Farrah Fawcett, a few things come to mind: her posing in a red swimsuit, her iconic hair, her role in the original "Charlie's Angels," and her tumultuous relationship with Ryan O'Neal. The blonde bombshell and "Love Story" actor began their relationship while she was still married to actor Lee Majors, per People. The dramatics didn't end there; though the two never married, they sustained a long-lasting relationship noted for its volatility and "bitter fighting," as O'Neal wrote in his 2012 memoir, "Both of Us: My Life with Farrah."

Entertainer Cher also confirmed the bitterness. Fawcett first befriended Cher in the 1970s, when she was a guest on "The Sonny & Cher Comedy Hour," which Cher hosted with then-husband Sonny Bono. The "Believe" songstress says the unrest in her friend and O'Neal's relationship lasted to the end, when Fawcett lost her battle to cancer in 2009. Writing in her own memoir, "Cher: The Memoir, Part 1," the singer recalled, "When Farrah was sick, she would ask if she could spend her last days in my home because she wanted to see the ocean." (Cher has a large estate overlooking the Pacific in Malibu.) However, O'Neal wasn't having it and refused to budge. "Ryan denied her, saying, 'If she wants to see the ocean, she could stay at my house,'" Cher wrote.

