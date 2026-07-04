Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce's Wedding: The Worst-Dressed Celebrities
It was the moment Swifties have been breathlessly awaiting for months (if not years): Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce married on July 3, 2026. The A-list couple exchanged vows in front of an estimated 1,000 guests at Madison Square Garden, with Adam Sandler officiating. Not even the "Cruel Summer" weather (NYC temps hovered near 100˚) could spoil the "Love Story" between the hitmaker and the NFL superstar. (No doubt Taylor simply shook it off.) True to their generous nature, Swift and Kelce spent the lead-up to their wedding giving huge financial gifts to various charities, which endeared them to fans all the more.
The crowd of family, friends and celebs gathering for the happy day included plenty of famous faces, some lesser-known ones, and — as so often happens at events like these — more than a few fashion flubs. Dressing for a formal occasion is tricky; when that occasion is both news-making and occurring in the midst of a brutal heatwave, the task is even more challenging. The NDAs guests had to sign before the Swift-Kelce nuptials mean we won't be seeing videos that would give us a look at some more of the attendees, but we managed to spot a few who missed the mark. Here, we present just a few for your inspection. But worst-dressed or not, we're sure they had a wonderful time. And really, when the bride is a multi-Grammy-winner who's decked out in a bespoke Christian Dior gown, Louboutin heels, and Cartier jewels, who's looking at the people on the dance floor anyway?
Kaia Harris took flower power too far
Among the friends cheering on the newlyweds were Travis Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs teammate George Karlaftis and his wife, Kaia Harris, who tied the knot themselves just two months prior. Floral patterns are almost always on-point for a summer wedding, but Harris' purple off-the-shoulder number somehow gave "nightgown" rather than "evening gown."
Dr. Bird's gold didn't shine
Dermatologist Dr. Mariel Bird was one of the honored guests at the much-anticipated event. Her complexion, naturally, was glowing; unfortunately, so was her dress. The low-cut gold lamé number seemed more tacky than classy, and the doctor also seemed to be having trouble with the long hem. No one wants to show up at America's version of a royal wedding with a ripped skirt.
Abigail Anderson saw double
Taylor Swift has never forgotten her roots — or her besties. Among the people on her invite list was Abigail Anderson, with whom she's been tight since high school. Anderson arrived in a number featuring a floral embroidered corset top and plum skirt, which would ordinarily have been a hit... except Laura Kruk, the fiancée of Travis Kelce's former teammate Juju Smith-Schuster, was wearing the same dress!
Abigail Anderson accidentally twins with another guest at Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding https://t.co/rlaioLisR9 pic.twitter.com/x3wtVbO2W2
— Page Six (@PageSix) July 3, 2026
When you're attending the wedding of the year, a twinsie situation is the last thing you want — even if there are hundreds of other people at the venue.
Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn resembled a famous movie couple (unfortunately)
Ed Sheeran and his wife, Cherry Seaborn, attracted more than their share of attention as they headed to Madison Square Garden. Unfortunately, it wasn't the attention they were hoping for.
Ed Sheeran goes bold in turquoise paisley suit and Tiffany sneakers for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding https://t.co/36fvrqSC1L pic.twitter.com/YjWFM34z93
— New York Post (@nypost) July 3, 2026
Seaborn, perhaps having heard about Taylor Swift's reported orange wedding decor, wore an orangey-yellow gown that was just a trifle too snug. The "Shape of You" hitmaker opted for a bright blue suit and sneakers. Commenters on X saw more than a passing resemblance to the famous garish tuxes that Jim Carrey and Jeff Daniels wore in "Dumb and Dumber."
Fergie brought the prom with her
In case anyone missed it, the entire East Coast was under a severe heat wave over the first few days of July. In New York, anyone who dared to venture outdoors wore as little as humanly possible. Why Fergie decided this would be the perfect time to wear a huge black wrap is beyond us.
Fergie dons a large black shawl on NYC's hottest day ahead of Taylor Swift's wedding 🥵 https://t.co/NwCvuMWeNY pic.twitter.com/ZJGjbOYVGt
— Daily Mail (@DailyMail) July 3, 2026
Not only that, but the throw looked as though it had been made of the crinkled plastic streamers that hang from the ceiling of every senior prom. And, like Dr. Bird's dress, the singer's gold gown threatened to trip her up before she even entered the arena.