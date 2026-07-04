Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce's Wedding: The Worst-Dressed Celebrities

It was the moment Swifties have been breathlessly awaiting for months (if not years): Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce married on July 3, 2026. The A-list couple exchanged vows in front of an estimated 1,000 guests at Madison Square Garden, with Adam Sandler officiating. Not even the "Cruel Summer" weather (NYC temps hovered near 100˚) could spoil the "Love Story" between the hitmaker and the NFL superstar. (No doubt Taylor simply shook it off.) True to their generous nature, Swift and Kelce spent the lead-up to their wedding giving huge financial gifts to various charities, which endeared them to fans all the more.

The crowd of family, friends and celebs gathering for the happy day included plenty of famous faces, some lesser-known ones, and — as so often happens at events like these — more than a few fashion flubs. Dressing for a formal occasion is tricky; when that occasion is both news-making and occurring in the midst of a brutal heatwave, the task is even more challenging. The NDAs guests had to sign before the Swift-Kelce nuptials mean we won't be seeing videos that would give us a look at some more of the attendees, but we managed to spot a few who missed the mark. Here, we present just a few for your inspection. But worst-dressed or not, we're sure they had a wonderful time. And really, when the bride is a multi-Grammy-winner who's decked out in a bespoke Christian Dior gown, Louboutin heels, and Cartier jewels, who's looking at the people on the dance floor anyway?