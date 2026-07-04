Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce's Wedding: The Worst-Dressed Celebrities

By Shana Aborn
Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift smiling together Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

It was the moment Swifties have been breathlessly awaiting for months (if not years): Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce married on July 3, 2026. The A-list couple exchanged vows in front of an estimated 1,000 guests at Madison Square Garden, with Adam Sandler officiating. Not even the "Cruel Summer" weather (NYC temps hovered near 100˚) could spoil the "Love Story" between the hitmaker and the NFL superstar. (No doubt Taylor simply shook it off.) True to their generous nature, Swift and Kelce spent the lead-up to their wedding giving huge financial gifts to various charities, which endeared them to fans all the more.

The crowd of family, friends and celebs gathering for the happy day included plenty of famous faces, some lesser-known ones, and — as so often happens at events like these — more than a few fashion flubs. Dressing for a formal occasion is tricky; when that occasion is both news-making and occurring in the midst of a brutal heatwave, the task is even more challenging. The NDAs guests had to sign before the Swift-Kelce nuptials mean we won't be seeing videos that would give us a look at some more of the attendees, but we managed to spot a few who missed the mark. Here, we present just a few for your inspection. But worst-dressed or not, we're sure they had a wonderful time. And really, when the bride is a multi-Grammy-winner who's decked out in a bespoke Christian Dior gown, Louboutin heels, and Cartier jewels, who's looking at the people on the dance floor anyway?

Kaia Harris took flower power too far

Kaia Harris purple floral dress with George Karlaftis Aeon/Getty Images

Among the friends cheering on the newlyweds were Travis Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs teammate George Karlaftis and his wife, Kaia Harris, who tied the knot themselves just two months prior. Floral patterns are almost always on-point for a summer wedding, but Harris' purple off-the-shoulder number somehow gave "nightgown" rather than "evening gown."

Dr. Bird's gold didn't shine

Dr. Mariel Bird in gold dress heading to Taylor Swift wedding Aeon/Getty Images

Dermatologist Dr. Mariel Bird was one of the honored guests at the much-anticipated event. Her complexion, naturally, was glowing; unfortunately, so was her dress. The low-cut gold lamé number seemed more tacky than classy, and the doctor also seemed to be having trouble with the long hem. No one wants to show up at America's version of a royal wedding with a ripped skirt.

Abigail Anderson saw double

Abigail Anderson walking to Taylor Swift wedding Aeon/Getty

Taylor Swift has never forgotten her roots — or her besties. Among the people on her invite list was Abigail Anderson, with whom she's been tight since high school. Anderson arrived in a number featuring a floral embroidered corset top and plum skirt, which would ordinarily have been a hit... except Laura Kruk, the fiancée of Travis Kelce's former teammate Juju Smith-Schuster, was wearing the same dress! 

When you're attending the wedding of the year, a twinsie situation is the last thing you want — even if there are hundreds of other people at the venue.

Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn resembled a famous movie couple (unfortunately)

Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn embracing Kevin Mazur/mg24/Getty Images

Ed Sheeran and his wife, Cherry Seaborn, attracted more than their share of attention as they headed to Madison Square Garden. Unfortunately, it wasn't the attention they were hoping for. 

Seaborn, perhaps having heard about Taylor Swift's reported orange wedding decor, wore an orangey-yellow gown that was just a trifle too snug. The "Shape of You" hitmaker opted for a bright blue suit and sneakers. Commenters on X saw more than a passing resemblance to the famous garish tuxes that Jim Carrey and Jeff Daniels wore in "Dumb and Dumber." 

Fergie brought the prom with her

Fergie closeup against blue background Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

In case anyone missed it, the entire East Coast was under a severe heat wave over the first few days of July. In New York, anyone who dared to venture outdoors wore as little as humanly possible. Why Fergie decided this would be the perfect time to wear a huge black wrap is beyond us. 

Not only that, but the throw looked as though it had been made of the crinkled plastic streamers that hang from the ceiling of every senior prom. And, like Dr. Bird's dress, the singer's gold gown threatened to trip her up before she even entered the arena.

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