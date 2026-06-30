Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce's Reported Wedding NDAs Hint We Won't Be Getting This One Thing
Anyone who has been a part of planning a wedding knows how stressful it can be as you choose everything from the guest list to the flowers to the food. When you're as famous as singer Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, wedding planning becomes even more challenging. Unlike so many of us, looking to save money on the wedding isn't the issue, as Swift reportedly has a net worth of around $2 billion, according to Forbes. While he's not quite that wealthy, Kelce is still worth millions. Instead, because of their level of fame, they have to consider including non-disclosure agreements (NDAs) for their wedding guests.
The rumored NDAs would likely prevent guests from sharing details of the event, but it's what's not in the NDA that impacts the rest of us. The NDA suggests no plans to release a documentary or special about the big wedding to the public. TMZ reports that the NDAs guests are being asked to sign don't include any film rights. If guests aren't being required to sign a film release, then they're not agreeing to have their likeness included in any public projects based on the wedding.
Swift has shared behind-the-scenes moments from her life connected to her concerts, like the popular docuseries "The End of an Era" on Disney+. Of course, we know there's a difference between a public concert and private wedding, but with such a huge fanbase, it seemed possible something might be released for fans to celebrate the event. But with this NDA, it sounds like Swifties may have to let that dream go.
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are keeping their wedding details under wraps
The NDA for Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's wedding also comes without penalties, so if someone breaks it, they won't have to pay any fines, according to TMZ. But considering how much Swift values loyalty — we've heard talk that she's based the guest list at least in part on who can be trusted — we doubt that there will be any leaks.
We're sure that Swift will release a curated set of photos and possibly some video from her wedding to Kelce at some point. But we're just left waiting and wondering as to when that might be. That's kind of what we've felt for the entire run-up to the Kelce and Swift wedding. All we have are guesses about what could be happening. Will any A-list performers be singing at Swift's wedding? Who is (and isn't) invited — will Blake Lively be there after Swift was pulled into the drama over Justin Baldoni? Who is designing Swift's dress(es) for her big day? There are many unanswered questions.
We are fairly confident that it will be held over several days at Madison Square Garden in New York City over the 4th of July weekend, per The New York Times. But with the NDAs in place and the high levels of security and privacy, that's about all we know. And we're unlikely to be getting any glimpses of it anytime soon.