Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Spent The Lead-Up To Their Wedding Giving Gifts Instead Of Receiving Them
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are preparing for their reported wedding weekend in the most unconventional way. Instead of opening gifts from well-meaning friends and family, the billionaire pop singer and her Kansas City Chiefs' tight end fiancé are giving gifts to those in need. And not just paltry, let's-just-do-this-to-look-good money. We're talking a multi-million-dollar donation to give back during the most highly anticipated wedding of the century.
Swift and Kelce donated $26 million — yes, you read that number right — to at least 20 different charities this week, according to a representative for the couple, per Variety. This is in the lead up to their reported July 3 wedding at Madison Square Garden in New York City, which is reportedly going to be so extravagant that it's giving Kate Middleton and Prince William a run for their money.
The list of charities includes several food banks in cities where the couple has lived, including City Harvest in NYC, Food Bank for NYC, Los Angeles Regional Food Bank, Harvesters — The Community Food Network in Kansas City, The Store in Nashville and Rhode Island Community Food Bank. They donated to various other organizations on a national level, including ASPCA, Dolly Parton's Imagination Library, and Grammy in the Schools, as well as music-related groups like Education Through Music in NYC, Musical Mentors in NYC, and After-School All-Stars in NYC and Cleveland. Their donations also went to helping sick children at MSK Kids, a pediatric cancer program at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, Hassenfeld Children's Hospital at NYU Langone, and Children's Mercy Hospital in Kansas City.
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are generous with their money
Although Taylor Swift lives a lavish life, she's also incredibly generous. She donated to local food banks in each of the 51 cities where she performed during her record-breaking Eras Tour in 2023 and 2024, per Page Six. Her fiancé, Travis Kelce, also has a history of giving back through his Eighty-Seven and Running Foundation. So, the fact that they donated so much money to various charities the week before their reported wedding just solidifies how committed they are to helping others.
The "Opalite" singer and Kelce are also giving back in another way: by requesting guests not bring gifts to the wedding. George Kittle, a tight end for the San Francisco 49ers, revealed he was invited to the wedding, and offered insight into one of the couple's requests. "They said absolutely no gifts," he told Extra TV on June 23. Kittle added he might ignore the rule, however, in order to give Kelce something meaningful. "Travis, for some reason, likes old coins so I might get him an old coin," he added.
It's unknown if Swift and Kelce are encouraging donations to charity in lieu of gifts, but their own donations definitely set a good example for their guests. For the couple who already has everything, it just makes sense that they would help others instead of asking for more.