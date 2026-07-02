Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Spent The Lead-Up To Their Wedding Giving Gifts Instead Of Receiving Them

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are preparing for their reported wedding weekend in the most unconventional way. Instead of opening gifts from well-meaning friends and family, the billionaire pop singer and her Kansas City Chiefs' tight end fiancé are giving gifts to those in need. And not just paltry, let's-just-do-this-to-look-good money. We're talking a multi-million-dollar donation to give back during the most highly anticipated wedding of the century.

Swift and Kelce donated $26 million — yes, you read that number right — to at least 20 different charities this week, according to a representative for the couple, per Variety. This is in the lead up to their reported July 3 wedding at Madison Square Garden in New York City, which is reportedly going to be so extravagant that it's giving Kate Middleton and Prince William a run for their money.

The list of charities includes several food banks in cities where the couple has lived, including City Harvest in NYC, Food Bank for NYC, Los Angeles Regional Food Bank, Harvesters — The Community Food Network in Kansas City, The Store in Nashville and Rhode Island Community Food Bank. They donated to various other organizations on a national level, including ASPCA, Dolly Parton's Imagination Library, and Grammy in the Schools, as well as music-related groups like Education Through Music in NYC, Musical Mentors in NYC, and After-School All-Stars in NYC and Cleveland. Their donations also went to helping sick children at MSK Kids, a pediatric cancer program at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, Hassenfeld Children's Hospital at NYU Langone, and Children's Mercy Hospital in Kansas City.