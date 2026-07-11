Jan From The Office Is Still Absolutely Stunning Today

Melora Hardin would still be the most stunning person in the room if "The Office" returned to TV screens. Her character, Jan, was only meant to be in the pilot, but she became the secret weapon of "The Office," stealing scenes and creating great comedic moments across the nine seasons. One of the most iconic episodes of the show was the chaotic "Dinner Party" episode in Season 4, where Jan's erratic behavior leads to the most awkward, argumentative party you've ever seen.

Jan is best known for her toxic relationship with Steve Carell's Michael Scott, a major storyline which Hardin helped inspire. "When we were filming the pilot, I remember sitting at the tables having lunch with Greg Daniels and Steve Carell," Hardin said on an episode of the "Office Ladies" podcast (the former being the creator of "The Office"). "We were all laughing at how kind of weirdly interesting Jan and Michael were together."

In the above-left photo from February 2026, the stunning "Monk" star looked very similar to how she did when she was on "The Office" twenty years ago. Hardin had the same dark blond hair and smooth skin that she did during her appearances on the show. Her ageless appearance was also on display in a June 2026 selfie shared to Instagram, seen above-right. She looked beautiful with windswept hair, light makeup, and a bright smile. "Thank you all for lovely birthday wishes," she gushed in the caption.