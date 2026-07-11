Jan From The Office Is Still Absolutely Stunning Today
Melora Hardin would still be the most stunning person in the room if "The Office" returned to TV screens. Her character, Jan, was only meant to be in the pilot, but she became the secret weapon of "The Office," stealing scenes and creating great comedic moments across the nine seasons. One of the most iconic episodes of the show was the chaotic "Dinner Party" episode in Season 4, where Jan's erratic behavior leads to the most awkward, argumentative party you've ever seen.
Jan is best known for her toxic relationship with Steve Carell's Michael Scott, a major storyline which Hardin helped inspire. "When we were filming the pilot, I remember sitting at the tables having lunch with Greg Daniels and Steve Carell," Hardin said on an episode of the "Office Ladies" podcast (the former being the creator of "The Office"). "We were all laughing at how kind of weirdly interesting Jan and Michael were together."
In the above-left photo from February 2026, the stunning "Monk" star looked very similar to how she did when she was on "The Office" twenty years ago. Hardin had the same dark blond hair and smooth skin that she did during her appearances on the show. Her ageless appearance was also on display in a June 2026 selfie shared to Instagram, seen above-right. She looked beautiful with windswept hair, light makeup, and a bright smile. "Thank you all for lovely birthday wishes," she gushed in the caption.
Melora Hardin sells candles in real life just like Jan
Melora Hardin has been up to a lot since "The Office" ended in 2013. In 2016, she received her first Emmy nomination for her guest role in "Transparent," a groundbreaking show about a parent who comes out as trans to her family, leading to more family secrets coming to light. From 2017 to 2021, Hardin had a leading role in "The Bold Type," a beloved drama about a women's magazine. And she reached the semi-finals in "Dancing With The Stars" Season 30 in 2021.
But in 2023, Hardin started a new business venture: selling her own line of wallpaper. "I felt compelled to share my wallpaper with all of you and I hope it brings you as much happiness as it brought me to make it," she said in her announcement on Instagram. "I've always loved and created collage art since I was a kid, I love expressing myself visually and it always has kept me creatively stimulated, especially while on location in between filming scenes for The Bold Type."
That shop expanded to scarves, and in February 2026, "The Office" star announced that she was selling jasmine-scented candles called Serendipity by Melora. It's a fun little nod to "The Office" fans, since this was the same career pivot Jan went through after getting fired from her job at Dunder Mifflin in Season 4, when she created the candle business Serenity by Jan.