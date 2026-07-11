Ferris Bueller's Day Off Wasn't The Filming Experience Mia Sara Hoped It Would Be

Notably, Mia Sara's chat with The Times wasn't the first time she discussed how her young age negatively affected her experience on "Ferris Bueller's Day Off." Notably, while the central characters are high school students, Sara (who was about 18 during production) was the only one who could have actually fit that bill in real life. Matthew Broderick, for instance, was well into his early twenties at the time, while Alan Ruck was just shy of 30! And, according to Sara, her relative lack of maturity didn't exactly do her any favors on set. During an interview with Yahoo! Life, which came out slightly earlier in June 2026, the actor also acknowledged that she didn't fare especially well when it came to being perceived in general, and that the fame that came with "Ferris Bueller" didn't help.

"I don't think I did very well with it. I was not comfortable. I wasn't mature enough to really take advantage of it," she opined. Regarding the actual filming process, "I did not have the greatest time making that movie, because I was in the most awkward stage of my actual adolescence. [...] I was younger than the other main cast members, and they were all a lot more experienced than I was. And it showed in my behavior. When I look back on it, it's a very cringy experience for me."

Indeed, if you've been wondering what really happened to Mia Sara, she has voluntarily vanished from Hollywood from time to time, perhaps most notably taking a decade-long hiatus from acting that she ultimately broke by starring in 2024's "The Life of Chuck." For someone who doesn't remember "Ferris Bueller" fondly, that's quite a few days off!