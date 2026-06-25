What The Cast Of Ferris Bueller's Day Off Looks Like Now

In contrast to most of her co-stars on the film, Mia Sara was an actual teenager when she made "Ferris Bueller's Day Off." Sara — who played Ferris Bueller's girlfriend, Sloane Peterson — was 18 years old during the film's 1985 production, and turned 19 the month it released in theaters the following year. During an interview with Yahoo in June 2025, Sara confessed that her age made both working on the film and dealing with the ensuing fame a challenge.

"I don't think I did very well with it," Sara said, adding, "I was not comfortable. I wasn't mature enough to really take advantage of it. ... I did not have the greatest time making that movie, because I was in the most awkward stage of my actual adolescence. ... I was younger than the other main cast members, and they were all a lot more experienced than I was. And it showed in my behavior." Reflecting on the film, she said, "When I look back on it, it's a very cringy experience for me." She subsequently clarified that she is absolutely grateful to have been a part of "Ferris Bueller," it's just that the actual experience was less than ideal.

In any case, Sara continued acting well after the film released, even beating Margot Robbie to the punch by 14 years when she played a live-action version of DC's Harley Quinn in the short-lived 2002 TV series "Birds of Prey." However, she eventually took a decade-long hiatus from acting that began in 2013, after she appeared in the short film "Pretty Pretty." Sara eventually returned to the screen in the 2024 film "The Life of Chuck." She's also been married to Brian Henson, son of the legendary Jim Henson, since 2010.