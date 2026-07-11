B.J. Novak Defended The Office's 'Cringiest' Episode Ever: 'It's A Lovable Version Of Michael Scott'

You can't appreciate "The Office" in all the ways the writers intended without subscribing to its exploitation of secondhand embarrassment. Sometimes, there are socially awkward moments like that Jim and Pam scene that didn't age well. But there's quite a difference between a scene that's difficult to watch and an episode that's practically unwatchable. Even the show's most devoted fans tend to agree that the season 6 entry "Scott's Tots" is the series' most squirm-inducing outing.

The premise alone explains why. A decade earlier, Michael Scott promised a class of third-graders he would cover their college tuition, and now that they've graduated, the best he can offer them is a handout of laptop batteries. Michael's struggle to tell the truth, as the kids heap praise on him makes the episode unwatchable.

If you ask the man who directed the slow-motion humiliation, that's precisely the reason why the show's thesis works. "To me it's ... It's not about what ended up being a lie or a broken promise. It's Michael's — he got carried away with his generosity. It's a very, very lovable version of Michael Scott, as well as a heartbreaking version of Michael Scott," B.J. Novak told hosts Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey on the Office Ladies podcast. He noted that almost nobody argues the episode is out of character or badly made. It's that it simply hurts to go through. "It's more just like, 'It's so hard to watch.' So it is consistent, I think, with the show."