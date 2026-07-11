How To Tell The Difference Between Tia & Tamera Mowry On Sister, Sister

There have been many twin child stars over the years acting in film and TV series. One of the most notable pairs are Tia and Tamera Mowry. The sisters are actually identical twins (as compared to the more common fraternal twins) but there are still definitive ways to tell the two apart. One of the most notable differences is that Tamera has a very noticeable mole on her left cheek, and Tia does not.

Tia explained on the "Jennifer Hudson Show" that true "Sister, Sister" fans have always been able to tell based on this key difference. "I feel like true, true hardcore fans can. They can tell us apart because they've watched us grow up," she said. "Tamera has a mole and people who are hardcore fans, they know that." She added jokingly that even if they get it wrong the first time, there's only a 50/50 chance, so they know which twin is which afterward at least.