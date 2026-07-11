How To Tell The Difference Between Tia & Tamera Mowry On Sister, Sister
There have been many twin child stars over the years acting in film and TV series. One of the most notable pairs are Tia and Tamera Mowry. The sisters are actually identical twins (as compared to the more common fraternal twins) but there are still definitive ways to tell the two apart. One of the most notable differences is that Tamera has a very noticeable mole on her left cheek, and Tia does not.
Tia explained on the "Jennifer Hudson Show" that true "Sister, Sister" fans have always been able to tell based on this key difference. "I feel like true, true hardcore fans can. They can tell us apart because they've watched us grow up," she said. "Tamera has a mole and people who are hardcore fans, they know that." She added jokingly that even if they get it wrong the first time, there's only a 50/50 chance, so they know which twin is which afterward at least.
Tia Mowry once set the record straight about these twin related rumors
As they've grown up, Tia and Tamera Mowry have gone through a stunning transformation. Despite having their own individual lives and careers, they still very much look like twins even to this day. Naturally, being twins has led to people making all sorts of rumors and assumptions about Tia and Tamera Mowry's relationship. Tia set the record straight on a few of those rumors and gave commentary on the absurdity of one question she's been asked via a hilarious Tiktok in 2025.
In the Tiktok, Tia confirmed that they sometimes trade places, although not recently. She added a detail that some fans might have known already. Tia replaced Tamera for a few scenes in the Disney movie "Twitches." She then completely denied the common rumor that twins can read each other's minds. Finally, she wrapped up the video by simply frowning in confusion as a response to a hypothetical question about being switched at some point and somehow becoming "the wrong twin."