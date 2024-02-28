Tia And Tamera Mowry's Stunning Transformation

"Sister, sister/Never knew how much I missed ya..." If you can believe it, "Sister, Sister" premiered all the way back in 1994.The sitcom introduced audiences to real-life identical twins Tia and Tamera Mowry. "I grew up on television. I saw, literally, and I can even watch them today, my growing pains," Tia said on a 2019 episode of "Tia Mowry's Quick Fix." "I'm looking back going, 'Oh my god, Tia, your teeth. Oh my god, Tia, your hair."

It's one thing to come of age on television; it's another thing to be a celebrity twin who grew up in the spotlight. "People tend to kind of want to put you together as if you're one person," Tia said on another episode of "Tia Mowry's Quick Fix." "People knew us as Tia and Tamera, so we really had to work hard to create our individual identity."

From their early days acting in commercials to their varied filmographies and business ventures today, the Mowry sisters have had a stunning transformation. The former child stars have made an effort to pave their own paths while always being in each other's corners. Got to love that sibling synchronicity.