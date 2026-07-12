The Worst-Dressed Royals And Guests At Zara & Mike Tindall's Wedding

In 2011, a very important royal wedding took place. William, Prince of Wales, said "I do" alongside Catherine, Princess of Wales, in April, and it felt like everyone in the world was watching. This wasn't the only royal wedding that took place that year, though. William's cousin, Zara Phillips, tied the knot with rugby player Mike Tindall in July in Edinburgh, Scotland. While it may not have been quite as high-profile as William and Kate's big day, Zara Tindall's nuptials also summoned all the royals for the special occasion. And, of course, that included the worst-dressed members of the royal family.

Zara looked stunning on her wedding day, wearing white and a tiara from her mom Princess Anne's special collection. Like Zara, many wedding guests also wore unique headpieces for the event. Yet, quite a few of those headpieces were downright worthy of the worst-dressed list. From hats all the way to footwear, not everyone at Zara and Mike's wedding looked quite as dapper and put-together as the happy couple themselves. Instead, there were ill-advised color palettes, unappealing prints, and accessories that never should have seen the light of day, sometimes from the likes of people who are usually stylish, like Kate Middleton herself.

While it may have been a royal wedding fit for a princess, not everyone in attendance looked the part. More than a decade later, we're still wondering what prompted some of these looks to make an appearance on the big day.