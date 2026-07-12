The Worst-Dressed Royals And Guests At Zara & Mike Tindall's Wedding
In 2011, a very important royal wedding took place. William, Prince of Wales, said "I do" alongside Catherine, Princess of Wales, in April, and it felt like everyone in the world was watching. This wasn't the only royal wedding that took place that year, though. William's cousin, Zara Phillips, tied the knot with rugby player Mike Tindall in July in Edinburgh, Scotland. While it may not have been quite as high-profile as William and Kate's big day, Zara Tindall's nuptials also summoned all the royals for the special occasion. And, of course, that included the worst-dressed members of the royal family.
Zara looked stunning on her wedding day, wearing white and a tiara from her mom Princess Anne's special collection. Like Zara, many wedding guests also wore unique headpieces for the event. Yet, quite a few of those headpieces were downright worthy of the worst-dressed list. From hats all the way to footwear, not everyone at Zara and Mike's wedding looked quite as dapper and put-together as the happy couple themselves. Instead, there were ill-advised color palettes, unappealing prints, and accessories that never should have seen the light of day, sometimes from the likes of people who are usually stylish, like Kate Middleton herself.
While it may have been a royal wedding fit for a princess, not everyone in attendance looked the part. More than a decade later, we're still wondering what prompted some of these looks to make an appearance on the big day.
Kate Middleton looked like a tortilla was being hurled at her head
Since the nuptials came just three months after Kate Middleton's wedding to Prince William (which featured a few mishaps), it was kind of the Princess of Wales to avoid stealing the spotlight from the bride. Still, she really didn't need to hide her entire face! Kate Middleton's fashion risks typically pay off, so she often avoids the worst-dressed list. She wouldn't have made this worst-dressed list, either, if it wasn't for her hat, which resembled a huge tortilla or crepe on her head.
Alice Dallaglio's hat was not arachnophobe-friendly
There were some very, very bad hats at Zara and Mike Tindall's wedding, but most of them weren't bad enough to elicit any screams from fellow guests. Yet, when former rugby player Lawrence Dallaglio and his then-wife Alice Dallagio walked in, it's safe to assume that anyone with a particularly serious fear of spiders may have felt compelled to duck and cover. Up close, Alice's hat was an interesting design, with swirling feathers branching out from either side. Yet, there was something very insect-like about it from afar.
Did Princess Anne wrap herself in wallpaper?
Princess Anne's coral-colored, pleated dress looked like it could have been a perfect mother-of-the-bride look with some different styling. Yet, her floral jacket washed her out, and it looked a bit like some old wallpaper or an antique sofa. Paired with gloves in a clashing beige color and a big flower on her head, this look felt totally all-over-the-place. Anne's outfit would have worked better if she ditched the jacket, opting for the coral color all-over and swapped her accessories out for different, more updated options.
Birds appeared to have made a nest on Queen Camilla's head
A flower crown can be an adorable accessory when paired with fancy attire, especially in the middle of summer, like Zara and Mike Tindall's July wedding. Yet, the flower crown Queen Camilla sported at the ceremony looked like it was about three times the size it should have been. This headpiece looked cartoonishly large. Paired with her tea-length jacket and oversized necklace, this ensemble didn't feel cohesive. Instead, all of these strange elements piled together made for an awkwardly proportioned look that felt a bit silly.
Kirsty Gallacher looked like a jar of rainbow sprinkles
We can't say we don't appreciate TV presenter Kirsty Gallacher's choice to bring a bit of color to the special occasion with her rainbow-printed dress. Yet, with its stale silhouette and busy print, this frock felt a bit "blah." She also went with the trend of the day, sporting a rather unusual hat. The sculptural teal piece sat lopsided on her head felt distracting, rather than like a cool, interesting accessory. Overall, Gallacher seemed to get lost in this entire look, rather than choosing something that made her stand out.
Jayne Woodward's all-gray look was both too much and too blah
Jayne Woodward arrived at Zara and Mike Tindall's nuptials in all shades of gray. With a rather boring color palette like that one, it wasn't easy to make this 'fit look like too much. Still, Woodward, who's married to former England rugby coach Sir Clive Ronald Woodward, somehow managed to make it happen with this overpowering, busy design. Not only did the florals look a bit dated, but she got lost in them. To make matters worse, she paired the dress with an odd sculptural hat that shifted our attention away from Woodward.
Helen Stewart looked like she raided a costume closet
Former racing driver Sir Jackie Stewart embraced tartan at Zara and Mike Tindall's wedding, sporting it basically everywhere but his suit jacket. It's easy to clash with your partner when they're rocking a bold pattern head-to-toe, but Helen Stewart managed to clash with Jackie to an impressive extent. In a lavender skirt suit with a baby-pink hat and hot-pink bag, Helen's color palette was all over the place. Plus, her outfit's layers made the whole 'fit look like a total mess.
Princess Beatrice appeared to be wearing a satellite dish
It was 2011, so streaming to your phone was just starting to take off when Zara and Mike Tindall tied the knot. Yet, from the look of Princess Beatrice's hat, it seems she was getting satellite TV straight to the side of her head. We'll give credit where credit is due here and note that this blue was a stunning color on her. Still, the odd hat shape was a major distraction from what would have otherwise been a cute 'fit.
All of Una Healey's accessories looked a bit too big
Between the massive hat, the clutch, and the shoes, Irish singer Una Healey reminded us of a little kid going through her mom's closet. The clunky footwear and tube dress paired with this hat made Healey look a bit like what might happen if you tried to balance a paper plate on your Bratz doll's head. This dress definitely would have worked with different styling. And, as was a pattern with this particular wedding, Healey really needed a different hat.
Amy Williams' whole look reminded us of a dust bunny
While an all-beige look may feel like a safe option, it's actually pretty difficult to make that color palette work without prompting yawns from passersby. Olympian Amy Williams wore a taupe body-con dress and, unsurprisingly, she added an over-the-top hat. Something about the all-over texture of this dress and the layers and details of the hat made everything Williams was wearing look a bit like a clump of dust that might fall out of a vacuum cleaner. This outfit definitely needed a bit of color to make it pop.