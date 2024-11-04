The Worst-Dressed Members Of The Royal Family

With the advent of the celebrity stylist, fashion faux pas are increasingly becoming a thing of the past among public figures. Gone are the days when A-listers could simply toss on something from the back of their closet to hit the town. So, when a member of the royal family steps out in a style disaster, it's all the more noticeable.

Known for their conservative cuts and traditional tastes, British royals can sometimes lag behind their more fashion-forward international counterparts. Think Princess Grace of Monaco's granddaughter Charlotte Casiraghi or Queen Rania of Jordan, both of whom consistently turn heads with their modern twists on elegant classics. In stark contrast, the United Kingdom's royal set can often be seen missing the mark in modes that do not translate well on the world stage. Whether it's outdated outfits or misjudged materials, these royals prove that when blue blood fashion fails, it does so spectacularly.