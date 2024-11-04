The Worst-Dressed Members Of The Royal Family
With the advent of the celebrity stylist, fashion faux pas are increasingly becoming a thing of the past among public figures. Gone are the days when A-listers could simply toss on something from the back of their closet to hit the town. So, when a member of the royal family steps out in a style disaster, it's all the more noticeable.
Known for their conservative cuts and traditional tastes, British royals can sometimes lag behind their more fashion-forward international counterparts. Think Princess Grace of Monaco's granddaughter Charlotte Casiraghi or Queen Rania of Jordan, both of whom consistently turn heads with their modern twists on elegant classics. In stark contrast, the United Kingdom's royal set can often be seen missing the mark in modes that do not translate well on the world stage. Whether it's outdated outfits or misjudged materials, these royals prove that when blue blood fashion fails, it does so spectacularly.
Princess Michael of Kent was a fashion victim in the '80s
Princess Michael of Kent (not to be confused with the more-refined Duchess of Kent, whose own look has been likened to Grace Kelly) has committed a long list of fashion offenses over the years. The divorée-turned-princess, whose father served as an SS major during the Nazi regime, pitched herself as too regal for even the most senior royals. Queen Elizabeth herself was reported to say "She sounds a bit too grand for us" (via the BBC Archives). Her disasters can be traced back to the 80s, a decade already infamous for questionable fashion choices, where her ball gowns were inexcusable and her OTT accessorizing was gauche, even for the era.
And, if her penchant for conspicuous (excessive) dressing wasn't enough, her most sinister style choice came in 2017, when she wore a blackamoor brooch to meet Meghan Markle for the first time. It's a mystery why such an offensive breastpin, designed to fetishize images of slavery, was still a staple in her jewelry collection. The incident sparked outrage online — and rightly so. As one X (formerly Twitter) user took an educated guess to point out, "She knew exactly what she was doing."
Prince Andrew and the ill-fitting suits
Prince Andrew's controversies extend well beyond the realm of fashion, but his sartorial choices do him no favors either. Following his highly publicized fall from grace and subsequent demotion from his role as a senior working royal, the Duke of York was stripped of his right to wear a military uniform at ceremonial events. Unfortunately for us onlookers, he now typically opts for a series of unflattering suits instead, and they do absolutely nothing for his appearance.
This tendency to wear overly tight collars only serves to accentuate the loose flesh of his neck. It remains unclear how he doesn't feel suffocated as he sports these looks, but the result is a strained, bulging eyesore — uncomfortable for all those who have the misfortune of happening upon it. It's an image enough to put anybody off their Pizza Express, or at least leave them sweating, but let's not even go there.
Kate Middleton plays it too safe at times
Catherine, Princess of Wales often plays it very, very, very safe — so much so, it becomes boring. Kate Middleton usually sticks regimentally to the unofficial royal dress code of modest hemlines and neutral tights. Of course, she is required to follow certain rules as a queen consort in training but she rarely pushes the boat out, even with access to (and money to spend on) the best advice in the world.
Dutiful and polished, Kate's look could be pegged as "Head Girl chic," but the "go girl, give us nothing" meme comes to mind. In an age when royals like Queen Letizia of Spain, Nigeria's Princess Keisha Omilana, and even former working royal Meghan Markle are bringing an exciting edge to the royal circuit, Kate's wardrobe can feel underwhelming, formulaic, and predictable. It's a crying shame that one of the most beloved royals woefully lacks the risk and dynamism it takes to be a true style icon.
Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie can't live down these hats
Unless you're a fervent royal enthusiast, you'd be forgiven for not being able to differentiate between Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie. They often appear in public together, and look so similar that even Brits themselves have trouble identifying which princess is which. Either way, no conversation about the worst-dressed royals could go without mentioning these two — not least because years later, we are still talking about their infamous fashion blunder at Prince William and Kate Middleton's wedding.
Beatrice's "toilet hat" became an instant meme and a global laughingstock. It was designed by renowned milliner Philip Treacy, so she should have looked good. But its bizarre shape made it one of the most ridiculed royal fashion moments in recent history.
Eugenie didn't fare much better on the day either, even in Vivienne Westwood. Her bright blue bin bag-shaped dress folded into a strange silhouette that just overwhelmed her. It was a sorry sight, one that ultimately led to them being likened to Cinderella's ugly stepsisters. Their mother, Sarah Ferguson, would have probably made it onto this list, too — had she not lost her royal status after divorcing Prince Andrew.
King Charles is addicted to kilts
His Majesty the King, Defender of the Faith and Supreme Governor of the Church of England, Head of the Commonwealth — King Charles III may have many titles, but "best-dressed" will never be one of them. His suits are regularly dreadful: awkward, uninspired, and utterly devoid of élan.
He also seems to have an unhealthy obsession with kilts. Whether it's family portraits or formal outings, he takes every opportunity he gets to don the traditional Scottish attire. He even made his sons, Princes William and Harry, wear them during trips to Balmoral. Is this because he takes his Scottish titles (Duke of Rosethay, Lord of the Isles, and Prince and Great Steward of Scotland) very seriously? Or is he just quite fond of showing off his legs? It's widely known that his go-to exercise routine is the Canadian Air Force's 5BX plan. Maybe this explains his fixation on his "leg day" results.
It would be fun and refreshing for a monarch to embrace the best that British fashion has to offer. However, much like many royal traditions, King Charles' decisions feel stuck in the past. Also, let's not forget his wife, Queen Camilla, who has also had her fair share of fashion fails. Together, they make quite the pair.