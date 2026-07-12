The Worst-Dressed Royals At Kate Middleton And Prince William's Wedding

The United States may have split off from England two and a half centuries ago, but we're still suckers for their major royal events. There's a pomp and circumstance about seeing their coronations or military parades that we just don't experience here across the pond. Well, they don't get any more pomp-y and circumstance-y than royal weddings, which feature certain traditions that oddly appeal to us Yanks. One of the most anticipated weddings in recent history was that of William, Prince of Wales, to Catherine, Princess of Wales, on April 29, 2011. and it did not disappoint, especially in the fashion department. That doesn't mean there weren't some duds, though.

This royal wedding fulfilled all our Hallmark fantasies. Despite growing up in relative luxury, Kate Middleton was technically a commoner, so to see her become an official princess was thrilling. Her stunning gown, by Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen, even outshone her late mother-in-law's; yes, Princess Diana's famous wedding dress was gorgeous and iconic, but it was also so huge that it dwarfed her delicate figure.

A whopping 1,900 family members and friends attended the religious service at Westminster Abbey, all of whom had to follow the strict dress code for royal weddings. For men, formal morning wear is the standard, while women are expected to wear modest dresses and a festive hat or fascinator. The rules seemed straightforward enough, yet some of the regal attendees turned out looking less than their best. Some colors were either too bland or too bold, there were 'fits that didn't quite fit, and one someone wore a topper that was in a class of its own. Let's take a look back at the fashion misses that were caught by cameras on that otherwise glorious day.