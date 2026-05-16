Who Is Princess Margaret's Only Granddaughter?

Princess Margaret's grandchildren have grown up fast, including her stunning granddaughter, Lady Margarita Armstrong-Jones. Despite her royal status, Lady Margarita has stayed out of the spotlight more than other royal family members who are closer in the line of succession, such as her brother, Charles Armstrong-Jones, Princess Margaret's only grandson with a royal title.

Although she still occasionally participates in some major royal events like holidays at Sandringham and state funerals, Margarita leads life according to her own terms. Like her parents, David Armstrong-Jones, 2nd Earl of Snowdon, and Serena Armstrong-Jones, Countess of Snowdon, the naturally creative royal family member has studied a number of different art forms and even became a business owner at a young age.

The transformation of Princess Margaret's granddaughter Lady Margarita Armstrong-Jones cannot go unnoticed. Margarita may never have met her late grandmother, but she takes inspiration from her in more ways than one. Like her princess grandmother, who is also her namesake, Margarita has shown grace and poise in the public eye and at royal events while maintaining a sense of individuality through her creative choices.