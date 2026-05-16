Who Is Princess Margaret's Only Granddaughter?
Princess Margaret's grandchildren have grown up fast, including her stunning granddaughter, Lady Margarita Armstrong-Jones. Despite her royal status, Lady Margarita has stayed out of the spotlight more than other royal family members who are closer in the line of succession, such as her brother, Charles Armstrong-Jones, Princess Margaret's only grandson with a royal title.
Although she still occasionally participates in some major royal events like holidays at Sandringham and state funerals, Margarita leads life according to her own terms. Like her parents, David Armstrong-Jones, 2nd Earl of Snowdon, and Serena Armstrong-Jones, Countess of Snowdon, the naturally creative royal family member has studied a number of different art forms and even became a business owner at a young age.
The transformation of Princess Margaret's granddaughter Lady Margarita Armstrong-Jones cannot go unnoticed. Margarita may never have met her late grandmother, but she takes inspiration from her in more ways than one. Like her princess grandmother, who is also her namesake, Margarita has shown grace and poise in the public eye and at royal events while maintaining a sense of individuality through her creative choices.
Lady Margarita Armstrong-Jones was named after her royal grandmother
Although Princess Margaret died three months before her only granddaughter was born, they will always share a special connection. Margaret's only granddaughter was born Lady Margarita Elizabeth Rose Alleyne Armstrong-Jones, and was named after her late grandmother, both in first and middle names since her grandmother's middle name was also Rose. Since her full name is quite a mouthful, the royal typically goes by just Margarita. Although she never got to meet her grandmother, they will always be connected in name, as well as looks since Princess Margaret's granddaughter could be her twin.
Aside from her grandmother's name and looks, Princess Margaret's only granddaughter also inherited a stunning piece of jewelry from her grandmother. On Margarita's 21st birthday, she was gifted a stunning ruby ring encrusted in diamonds that was her late grandmother's engagement ring. In an interview with The Telegraph, Margarita explained how even the shape of the engagement ring is special. "It's a Marguerite shape, a particular floral motif, and just so beautiful," she gushed. "The fact that it shares our name made it feel very magical." Princess Margaret's fiancé at the time, Antony Armstrong-Jones, originally had the ring designed for her, with a ruby in the middle as a nod to her middle name. Princess Margaret's granddaughter revealed that she wears the timeless engagement ring to special events she thinks her grandmother would have liked to be at, from weddings to royal events, including King Charles III's coronation.
Princess Margaret's only granddaughter is 28th in the line of succession
Some families pass on names to the younger generations, but in the royal family they pass on titles as well. Thanks to her father David Armstrong-Jones, 2nd Earl of Snowdon's royal blood, Margarita Armstrong-Jones was born with the "lady" title.
With a princess for a grandmother and the Queen of England for a great-aunt, Lady Margarita lives a lavish life and is well connected to British royalty. As of publication, Princess Margaret's only granddaughter is 28th in the line of succession for the British throne while her older brother, Viscount Charles Armstrong-Jones, and father are ahead of her. Comparatively, Margarita's place in the order of succession is quite low, which is why you rarely hear about Princess Margaret's only granddaughter.
By not being higher up in the royal lineage, Margarita is afforded a certain level of anonymity that other royals who are higher in the line of succession do not have the luxury of. All of the late Queen Elizabeth's direct descendants and their grandchildren are ahead of Margarita in the line of succession for the throne and do not have quite the same freedoms as she does.
Lady Margarita Armstrong-Jones was a bridesmaid at one of the most famous royal weddings
Princess Margaret's only granddaughter was a bridesmaid at one of the most famous weddings in royal history when she was only 8 years old. While people halfway across the world were tuning in at an early morning hour to watch Prince William and Princess Catherine's nuptials, Lady Margarita Armstrong-Jones was actually present and part of the wedding ceremony.
The wedding took place in 2011 and was attended by much of the royal family, the Armstrong-Jones family included. Along with two young page boys who were also part of the couple's special day, Princess Margaret's only granddaughter was one of four young bridesmaids at the lavish wedding. Catherine's bridesmaids also included Prince William's other cousin, Lady Louise Windsor, his goddaughter Grace van Cutsem, and Eliza Lopes, one of Queen Camilla's granddaughters.
While Margarita and the other young girls were referred to as "bridesmaids" at the Westminster Abbey wedding, their roles were actually more akin to those of flower girls. The tradition of having bridesmaids who are children is a British royal custom, but Prince William's bride introduced an American custom in her wedding as well with her inclusion of her sister, Pippa Middleton, as the unofficial maid of honor, a role not seen in previous royal weddings. Seven years later, Princess Margaret's granddaughter also attended Prince Harry's wedding to Meghan Markle in 2018 at Windsor Castle as a guest.
Princess Margaret's only granddaughter loves fashion
Princess Margaret's stunning ruby engagement ring was not the only thing her only granddaughter inherited from her; Lady Margarita Armstrong-Jones also inherited her late grandmother's love of fashion and her individualistic sense of style. In an interview with Hello!, Margarita said of her grandmother, "I think she was an international influence of style and fun." The late princess often wore bold colors and was so fashionable she even had a style inspired by her called "The Margaret Look" in the 1950s. Now, over half a century since her fashionable grandmother was in the spotlight, Margarita has embraced her own fashion looks.
Princess Margaret's granddaughter's love of fashion started in childhood. While Margarita was largely kept out of the spotlight growing up in England, when she was a kid, she modeled in a fashion show for charity at London's Dorchester hotel in 2011. Margarita modeled for the clothing line Kids Company, organized by the Chelsea Ballet School. The young royal also accompanied her mother to a Dior fashion show in 2016 when she was a teenager.
Since then, Margarita has been experimenting with fashion on her own terms and even occasionally repurposes garments. She makes some of her own fashion creations, including a coat out of a banner from Uzbekistan. In 2023, Princess Margaret's granddaughter, Lady Margarita Armstrong-Jones, stunned in her first magazine cover wearing a pink gown splattered in roses ahead of her milestone 21st birthday.
Lady Margarita Armstrong-Jones admires her grandmother's iconic style
Princess Margaret's only granddaughter has her own unique sense of style driven by her love of fashion, but she also draws inspiration from her grandmother's fashions of the past. Lady Margarita Armstrong-Jones has been vocal about her admiration for her late grandmother's often unexpected and bright style.
In her interview with The Telegraph, Margarita revealed, "I know she [Princess Margaret] had a love of natural motifs and turquoise ... She would always buy costume jewelry, which is interesting — that way she could be big and bold." When it comes to Margarita's personal style, she also prefers a bold look, and was gifted some of her grandmother's costume jewelry by her aunt, Lady Sarah Chatto.
"I think her style is loved by everyone," Margarita told Hello! of her grandmother. "I suppose it does play into me, but not solely. I think everyone's different, and I do look up to her, but I do what comes naturally to me." As for her own style, Margarita revealed in her interview with The Telegraph, "I love things that aren't what they are supposed to be, playing with things, being a bit naughty, rebelling against the norm." Rebelling against the norm was also something her late grandmother was no stranger to, as evidenced by her more laid-back, bohemian lifestyle, one that was certainly not typical for royal family members at that time.
Lady Margarita Armstrong-Jones comes from a creative family
When one thinks of the British royal family, talented artists are not typically what first comes to mind. Yet creativity runs deep in Lady Margarita Armstrong-Jones' clan, as she shares a passion for art with her late grandfather and both of her parents.
Princess Margaret's son, David Armstrong-Jones, 2nd Earl of Snowdon, is a talented furniture craftsman who goes by David Linley in his professional life. He has created his own line of luxury decor and furniture called Linley. While carpentry is not Margarita's craft of choice, she has noted how her father has influenced her own creative process. Margarita said in her interview with The Telegraph, "My father is a huge influence, because he always encouraged me to be curious. He'd say, 'Be different, be interested in things, take pictures, do what's true to you.'" As for Margarita's mother, Serena Armstrong-Jones, Countess of Snowdon, she's a skilled artist as well, and even studied art in Florence, a city known for its magnificent works of art. "My mother is an incredible sculptress," Margarita gushed.
Moreover, Margarita's late grandmother was married to a famous portrait photographer, Antony Armstrong-Jones, a union that caused a bit of a scandal in the royal world at the time. Antony's granddaughter followed in his footsteps when she studied photography, among other subjects, at Oxford Brookes University before discovering where her artistic talents really shone.
Princess Margaret's only granddaughter studied in Paris and Florence
When Lady Margarita Armstrong-Jones attended Oxford Brookes University, she studied photography before switching to event planning. However, it would be the jewelry industry that she would go on to immerse herself in.
Princess Margaret's granddaughter moved to the bustling city of Paris to pursue jewelry making, including wax carving and stone setting, at Haute École de Joaillerie, telling Hello! that it was the best year of her life. "It was so fun, and everyone was experimental," Margarita explained. "The jewelry course was phenomenal — Cartier learned there. His name is actually scratched into one of the benches, which is quite cool." Previous graduates of the elite school include acclaimed jewelry designer and Maison Dubail founder Pierre Dubail and a number of other high profile jewelry makers.
In 2025, Margarita continued her studies in jewelry design during a three-month program at Alchimia Contemporary Jewellery School in Santo Spirito in Florence, Italy. By studying in the historic Italian city, she took after her mother, Serena Armstrong-Jones, Countess of Snowdon, who used to live there as well. In fact, when Princess Margaret's granddaughter first moved to Florence to study jewelry, her mother decided to go back for a time as well. The Countess of Snowdon enrolled at the Charles Cecil drawing school for a two-week class while her daughter was nearby studying jewelry making.
Lady Margarita Armstrong-Jones started her own jewelry line
Lady Margarita Armstrong-Jones sharpened her jewelry making skills at two prestigious jewelry programs and even created her own jewelry line, Matita Jewelry. Jewelry design is perhaps an unexpected route for Margarita since she was a self-described tomboy who never particularly cared for elegant pieces of jewelry. Yet despite not being interested in precious jewels and pearls at a young age, she was interested in stones, an element she utilizes in many of her creations. In her interview with The Telegraph, Margarita revealed, "I came to love stones in their natural, raw state, and that eventually drew me to jewelry and the idea of creating with my hands."
Margarita initially became interested in the design element of jewelry when she was a child and met William Welstead, a British jewelry designer who helped teach her the basics of stringing jewelry. Princess Margaret's only granddaughter now designs and sources the pieces in her own jewelry collection and describes her designs not as dainty and elegant as one may expect from a member of the royal family, but rather as "animalistic."
To begin her process, Margarita starts with sourcing the stones. "I go to suppliers and find things that fascinate me," she told The Telegraph. Although she previously sold her work at an exhibition in London, Margarita's unique pieces are not sold in some fancy London shop, but rather directly through her website.
Princess Margaret's granddaughter travels around the world
As if living in three major art cities in Europe was not inspiring enough, Princess Margaret's only granddaughter often sources inspiration from her travels across the globe as well. Whether for pleasure or work for her jewelry line, Lady Margarita Armstrong-Jones loves to travel, and her lifestyle affords her the ability to do so.
Margarita has visited many countries in Europe and beyond, including Kyrgyzstan, Mexico, and cities in Africa. She described her travels to Mexico in her interview with Hello! as "seriously cool, just full of life and artistry and all sorts of things." While she has visited many locations closer to home in London, such as her family's idyllic farmhouse Château d'Autet in Provence, France, she has also traveled to more unexpected places, like a tribal region in Indonesia. "As much as I love London, I do quite like falling off the face of the earth for a bit," she told Hello!
Margarita explained that her travels often influence the design of some of her jewelry pieces. "I have a lot of African influence, inspired by traveling and finding all these pieces and the part of the world that they're from," Margarita said. The jewelry artist often utilizes African beads in the bracelets and necklaces she creates.
Lady Margarita Armstrong-Jones occasionally attends royal events
While she is largely removed from everyday royal life because of a lower place in the line of succession, Lady Margarita Armstrong-Jones has been spotted at numerous royal events over the years since she was a bridesmaid to Princess Catherine. Despite having more anonymity than other royals, she is still very much part of the firm, often appearing at historic affairs, including Queen Elizabeth II's funeral in 2022 and King Charles III's coronation at Westminster Abbey in May the following year.
Princess Margaret's only granddaughter has also been spotted with other members of the royal family on holidays, such as Easter and Christmas. She has attended the annual Christmas mass held at St. Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham as well as Sunday service there with the rest of her family members. The British socialite was also in attendance at the memorial service for Prince Phillip, Duke of Edinburgh, the wedding of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank, and the annual royal military parade, Trooping the Colour.