The Most Fashionable Members Of The British Royal Family, Ranked By Timeless Appeal

Lady Louise Windsor may not be the most famous member of the royal family, but her stunning style transformation can't go unnoticed. Despite being young, Louise leans into the more classic, traditional elements of royal attire. Consequently, her wardrobe often feels retro and like something out of a storybook... a storybook or a decades-old Ralph Lauren catalogue.

It's clear that Louise has very specific taste, and she knows how to execute it. It's hard to imagine Catherine, Princess of Wales, or Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, donning many of the looks Louise has worn over the years, despite the fact that they've also had to dress appropriately for myriad royal events. This is because Louise seems to do more than just respect royal attire expectations; she really seems to love a vintage, traditional look. Louise doesn't find herself in the public eye as often as other royals. Yet, when we do see her out and about, we can always expect her to be dressed in something that her grandmother Queen Elizabeth II easily could have worn at her age.

Would Louise's wardrobe be appealing to most women her age today? Not so much. Unfortunately for Louise, "timeless" doesn't just mean that it would have worked decades ago; it also means it needs to work for decades to come, which isn't something she's mastered. Still, if you're into vintage, Lady Louise is a royal you'll want to watch!