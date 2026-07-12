What Viva Las Vegas Star Ann-Margret Has Said About Her Relationship With Elvis Presley

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Considering how anybody can make a name (and a platform) for themselves, it's hard to declare who would constitute the definitive beauty standard of today. Swedish actress, Ann-Margret was an award show glam standout amongst stars such as Audrey Hepburn, Marylin Monroe, and Bridget Bardot in the '60s and beyond.

Naturally, every leading lady needs a worthy romantic counterpart, and she was charmed by her fair share of men before settling down in a relationship with her husband, Roger Smith, in 1967. One of her most notable romances was with "Viva Las Vegas" co-star, Elvis Presley. Their instant connection came with a peculiar sense of calm, as the "Bye Bye Birdie" star recalled in her 1994 autobiography, "Ann-Margret: My Story." It was also the music that truly made what they had magnetic, with the star describing how "We experienced music in the same visceral way. Music ignited a fiery pent-up passion inside Elvis and inside me."

The set of "Viva Las Vegas" was just the begging for the pair, with the "Burning Love" singer sending the starlet flowers, passionate letters, and even a heart shaped bed. However, all good things must come to an end, and Ann-Margret knew that ultimately "Elvis had to fulfill his commitment." That commitment was Presley's relationship with Pricilla whom he would marry in May 1967. The "Tommy" actress would wed Roger Smith five days later.