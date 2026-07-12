What Viva Las Vegas Star Ann-Margret Has Said About Her Relationship With Elvis Presley
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Considering how anybody can make a name (and a platform) for themselves, it's hard to declare who would constitute the definitive beauty standard of today. Swedish actress, Ann-Margret was an award show glam standout amongst stars such as Audrey Hepburn, Marylin Monroe, and Bridget Bardot in the '60s and beyond.
Naturally, every leading lady needs a worthy romantic counterpart, and she was charmed by her fair share of men before settling down in a relationship with her husband, Roger Smith, in 1967. One of her most notable romances was with "Viva Las Vegas" co-star, Elvis Presley. Their instant connection came with a peculiar sense of calm, as the "Bye Bye Birdie" star recalled in her 1994 autobiography, "Ann-Margret: My Story." It was also the music that truly made what they had magnetic, with the star describing how "We experienced music in the same visceral way. Music ignited a fiery pent-up passion inside Elvis and inside me."
The set of "Viva Las Vegas" was just the begging for the pair, with the "Burning Love" singer sending the starlet flowers, passionate letters, and even a heart shaped bed. However, all good things must come to an end, and Ann-Margret knew that ultimately "Elvis had to fulfill his commitment." That commitment was Presley's relationship with Pricilla whom he would marry in May 1967. The "Tommy" actress would wed Roger Smith five days later.
Ann-Margret didn't like to kiss and tell
While Ann-Margret was candid about how she and Elvis Presley dated for almost a year,she prefers to recall their strong friendship over their romance. In a 2023 interview with Fox News, the then 82 year old actress made their relationship out to be more of a friendship and professional chemistry than anything else. She simply noted that "It was a joy working with E.P."
However, despite the "Made in Paris" actress' attempts to keep the details of their relationship under wraps, they couldn't hide their intimate connection from their inner circle. Lamar Fike, a long-time friend of Presley's, declared in the 1995 book "Elvis Aaron Presley: Revelations from the Memphis Mafia" that "Elvis' affair with Ann-Margret was not just an affair. He was really in love with her. It got hot and heavy. Phew!" Marty Lacker also detailed one instance of the pair holing up in Milton Prell's suite at the Sahara Hotel in Las Vegas, where nobody saw them for a whole weekend.
Lacker also revealed how "She used to write him letters and sign them 'Bunny,' or 'Thumper. And she'd call Graceland and use the same code." Ann-Margret reportedly also commissioned a slot machine for the king, with three guitars as the icons that lined up for the jackpot, that's rumored to still be in the estate's basement today. While there was obviously a flame between the two stars, Ann-Margret's autobiography wasn't defined by her relationship with The King.