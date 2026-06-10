Ann-Margret Outfits That Proved She's A Master Of Awards Show Glam
Ann-Margret is one of the legends from the tail end of the Golden Age of Hollywood, a period of about 50 years which evokes images of glamour and elegance in the entertainment industry. (It wasn't all glitz, however, as actors were basically owned by studios at the time.) Women from this era who stunned audiences and influenced culture included Audrey Hepburn, Marilyn Monroe, and Grace Kelly.
Ann-Margret's star began to rise in the 1960s, nearing the end of the Golden Age era. Her film debut was in 1961, but her career exploded after she starred as Kim McAfee in the 1963 movie musical "Bye Bye Birdie," in which she played a teenage fan who won the chance to get a kiss from Elvis-like figure Conrad Birdie before he went off to war. Her very next film was "Viva Las Vegas," alongside Elvis himself. The "Hound Dog" singer was one of many men who wooed Ann-Margret before she met her husband.
Although Ann-Margret helped to shape culture on the cusp of two eras — "Old Hollywood" and the more rebellious period that began in the late '60s and went through the '70s — one thing remained true: The "Made in Paris" star knew fashion, and she always saved her best for awards show red carpets. Ann-Margret's outfits ranged from classic to shocking, but no matter the vibe she was going for, she's hardly ever missed.
Ann-Margret took fashion risks in the early years of her career
Two years before they got married, and two years after the musical "Bye Bye Birdie" made Ann-Margret a star to keep an eye on, she and her then-partner Roger Smith attended the Academy Awards together on April 13, 1965. She wore a teal dress with colorful sequin and embroidered patterns to Hollywood's biggest night. She also appeared to be wearing a matching jacket, featuring fuzzy white sleeves. The outfit was likely bold for its time and, with its gold embellishments, had her shining.
She was in a classic era the year she married Smith
Ann-Margret and Roger Smith had a busy spring 1967 — they attended the Academy Awards in April, a month before their May wedding. Although the color of the actor's Oscars dress is not identifiable in the black-and white photo, it had a simple and elegant silhouette. The "Grumpy Old Men" star accessorized with a fringed cape. She also might have been easing herself into wedding-mode, because she was wearing a pair of elegant white gloves.
Ann-Margret makes even feathers glamorous
The dress code for the Golden Globes was generally more relaxed than the Oscars, even in 1970. Ann-Margret seemed to take that to heart that year, attending the ceremony in a sparkling white and silver zig-zag striped dress. "Sesame Street" had premiered just a few months before in November 1969, and unconsciously or not, the "Taxi" star channeled Big Bird by accessorizing with a white feather boa. She also wore white gloves again.
The outfit was likely extreme for its time, but Ann-Margret still looked more glamorous than anything else. Plus, her coordinating makeup and silver clutch were perfect additions.
She embraced color at the 1973 Emmy Awards
In addition to being a Hollywood icon, Ann-Margret is a survivor. Just a year after one of the most tragic events in her life, a near-fatal fall from a mid-air platform, she went to the Emmys in 1973. She wasn't just there, she was vibrant. Whether she was outside in her white fuzzy coat, or in the press room showing off a green, blue, and yellow patterned dress with an asymmetrical neckline, her fashion that night demanded eyes and attention on it.
Ann-Margret rocked a risky, sparkly gown in 1974
Ann-Margret presented the Oscar for best original song in 1974, and took one of the biggest fashion risks of her life for the occasion. She wore a black, beaded halter gown with a hood, which was decorated with silver rhinestones or beads. She accessorized with large bracelets and a huge ring that seemed costume.
Even though the outfit had a futuristic, almost jarring vibe, Ann-Margret has proven she's always glamorous when she takes a chance, and this Nolan Miller dress was one example.
She was the epitome of elegance at the 1977 Academy Awards
The key to becoming a fashion icon is to have range in your wardrobe, and Ann-Margret knows it. She attended the 1977 Academy Awards wearing a black lace gown that can only be described as elegant. The skirt was solid black and complemented the sheer top well. Intricate draping also made it unique. Additionally, the "Tommy" star's hair was shorter than ever, cut in a wavy bob at the time. Combined with heavy makeup, she looked older than her age at the time (mid-30s), but she had an undeniable, dignified grace.
Ann-Margret knows simplicity is stunning too
As of writing, Ann-Margret is in her mid-80s, but she looks gorgeous for her age in pictures from 2026. The same was true in pictures from more than a decade prior. As seen above, she attended the Emmy Awards in August 2010 wearing a black, floor-length, off-the-shoulder gown with long, slightly puffy sleeves. She accessorized with a silver necklace and matching silver clutch (and carried her sunglasses in hand). She wore her signature strawberry blond hair partially up, with full bangs and a few messy tendrils framing her face, all culminating in a simple yet chic look.