Ann-Margret Outfits That Proved She's A Master Of Awards Show Glam

Ann-Margret is one of the legends from the tail end of the Golden Age of Hollywood, a period of about 50 years which evokes images of glamour and elegance in the entertainment industry. (It wasn't all glitz, however, as actors were basically owned by studios at the time.) Women from this era who stunned audiences and influenced culture included Audrey Hepburn, Marilyn Monroe, and Grace Kelly.

Ann-Margret's star began to rise in the 1960s, nearing the end of the Golden Age era. Her film debut was in 1961, but her career exploded after she starred as Kim McAfee in the 1963 movie musical "Bye Bye Birdie," in which she played a teenage fan who won the chance to get a kiss from Elvis-like figure Conrad Birdie before he went off to war. Her very next film was "Viva Las Vegas," alongside Elvis himself. The "Hound Dog" singer was one of many men who wooed Ann-Margret before she met her husband.

Although Ann-Margret helped to shape culture on the cusp of two eras — "Old Hollywood" and the more rebellious period that began in the late '60s and went through the '70s — one thing remained true: The "Made in Paris" star knew fashion, and she always saved her best for awards show red carpets. Ann-Margret's outfits ranged from classic to shocking, but no matter the vibe she was going for, she's hardly ever missed.