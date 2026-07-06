The UK Heatwave Just Inspired Kate Middleton's Most Effortless Look In Years

Recent heatwaves across the northern hemisphere have been seriously rough. For many of us, that means fashion is not a top priority. Apparently, though, a little heat won't stop Catherine, Princess of Wales from serving looks. During a visit to Evelina London Children's Hospital on July 6, Kate looked chic and classy in black and white, while still sporting something that was comfortable enough for the U.K. heatwave.

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What's Kate's secret to classy summer fashion? In the past, she's worn hats to shade her from the sun. This summer, though, it seems that light and airy dresses are her key to looking cool while staying cool. Kate's midi dress' button-down front paired well with her skinny belt, making the outfit look put-together. It's easy to see that the fabric is easy breezy, and the loose-fitting silhouette surely helped keep her from getting too sweaty in this oppressive heat. We are definitely taking notes since the summer swelter is surely just heating up and we could use all the help we can get!