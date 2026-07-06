The UK Heatwave Just Inspired Kate Middleton's Most Effortless Look In Years
Recent heatwaves across the northern hemisphere have been seriously rough. For many of us, that means fashion is not a top priority. Apparently, though, a little heat won't stop Catherine, Princess of Wales from serving looks. During a visit to Evelina London Children's Hospital on July 6, Kate looked chic and classy in black and white, while still sporting something that was comfortable enough for the U.K. heatwave.
What's Kate's secret to classy summer fashion? In the past, she's worn hats to shade her from the sun. This summer, though, it seems that light and airy dresses are her key to looking cool while staying cool. Kate's midi dress' button-down front paired well with her skinny belt, making the outfit look put-together. It's easy to see that the fabric is easy breezy, and the loose-fitting silhouette surely helped keep her from getting too sweaty in this oppressive heat. We are definitely taking notes since the summer swelter is surely just heating up and we could use all the help we can get!
Kate Middleton's heatwave look was made of recycled pieces
Kate Middleton is known for rocking outfit rewears that are even better a second time. Eagle-eyed royal watchers might've noticed this Suzannah London dress was one of those occasions. She sported this look while attending Wimbledon in 2019 and for an outing before King Charles III's coronation a few years later. The dress wasn't the only part of Kate's outfit that we've seen before. She styled it with a pair of dangly pearl earrings by Kiki McDonough and Annoushka Pearls. She's so fond of these earrings that, since first wearing them publicly to the 2012 London Olympics, she has reportedly been seen wearing them more than 70 times. Kate also accessorized with a friendship bracelet, similar to the ones Charles has been spotted wearing on several occasions. Many surmise that these bracelets are the crafty work of Princess Charlotte.
While Kate may have all the clothing and accessories imaginable at her disposal, she's sure to recycle her favorite pieces time and time again. Kate clearly knows what she likes and it's easy to see why. It seems she always has more of her best fashion moments ahead of her.