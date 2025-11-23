Kate Middleton Outfit Rewears That Were Even Better A Second Time
When it comes to style and fashion, very few members of the royal family exhibit such grace, class, and style as Catherine, Princess of Wales. Whether she's on a tour of Commonwealth nations alongside her husband, William, Prince of Wales, or attending a gala charity fundraiser, Kate Middleton often brings the heat when it comes to her regal raiment. While it's true that some of Kate's outfits can completely miss the mark from time to time, she's also knocked it out of the park with both conservative and chic ensembles and some surprisingly leggy looks as well.
Over the years, Kate's sense of style has changed remarkably, but that hasn't kept her from dipping back into her own extensive wardrobe from time to time and breathing new life into old outfits. Many of her looks have hidden meanings that most fans don't even realize, with a special significance close to her heart. This is likely why she frequently repeats several of her gorgeous looks, always finding new ways to make them stylish and unique. From belted coat dresses to wildly colorful gowns, here are a few great examples of just how good Kate is at making recycled styles look even better the second time around.
Kate recycled her lilac newlywed gown a year later
Back in July 2011, Kate Middleton made her first-ever trip to Los Angeles shortly after tying the knot with Prince William. For their debut international journey as newlyweds, Kate donned a lilac Roksanda Ilinčić dress that was both regal and modern. A year later, in July of 2012, Middleton wore the same stylish fit for an event at the stunning Royal Academy of Arts in London, and she made the gorgeous gown look better than ever.
Kate reworked her iconic crimson couture brilliantly
Less than one month before tying the knot, Kate Middleton and Prince William went back to where their romance all began. In February 2011, the cute couple paid a visit to the University of St. Andrews in Scotland, and Kate Middleton stunned in a crimson dress, accented with black buttons and a black belt. The Luisa Spagnoli ensemble seemed to be inspired by England's iconic red phone boxes, but was somehow regal and elegant. A full five years later, in February 2017, Kate showed just how iconic she can make any outfit look when she wore the bright red number once again while attending the Place2Be Big Assembly gala in honor of Children's Mental Health Week in London.
Kate shined twice in her pale pink Alexander McQueen gown
Kate Middleton looked pretty in powder pink as she stepped out for a night at the Playford Civic Centre in Adelaide in April 2014 during a three-week tour of Australia. Kate paired the playful pastel Alexander McQueen number with some matching heels and looked drop-dead gorgeous. Just two years later, however, in May 2016, Middleton managed to somehow top herself with the same outfit, and looked like a million bucks as she attended the "Vogue 100: A Century Of Style" gala exhibit, held at London's National Portrait Gallery.
Kate brought some color to multiple occasions in her 'banana dress'
Sometimes, bringing a pop of color to an occasion can really elevate the entire affair. This appears to be the motivation behind what has become known as Kate Middleton's "banana dress" on multiple occasions. She first rocked the bright yellow Roksanda Ilinčić dress in April 2014, also amid her three-week tour of Australia with Prince William. Two years later, in July 2016, Kate Middleton upped the ante and busted out the figure-hugging, radiant banana dress to liven up the Wimbledon Tennis Championships. She also notably wore the same gown in 2020 when recording a video message thanking Australia's essential frontline workers amid the COVID-19 pandemic in honor of Thank a First Responder Day.
Kate got the most out of her emerald dress
When Kate Middleton embarked on her tour of Australia in April 2012, it seems she packed her suitcase with nothing but gorgeous, iconic dresses that would still look stylish for years to come. This included an emerald green belted coat dress from Catherine Walker that she wore to a reception event at Parliament House in Canberra. Two years later, Kate Middleton donned the same striking look when she stepped out for the iconic Chelsea Flower Show in May 2016, and looked more dazzling than the blooming garden itself.
Kate brought back her belted blue ensemble
Very few famous figures can pull off a belted dress quite as elegantly as Kate Middleton. She proved this during a jaunt to New Zealand in April 2014, when Kate Middleton showed off her chic style sense in a belted blue Alexander McQueen coat dress. She brilliantly recycled the look five years later, in September 2019, when she spoke at the naming ceremony of the RSS Sir David Attenborough in Birkenhead, England. The powder blue ensemble fit the nautical theme of the engagement flawlessly and truly showcased Kate's sartorial prowess.
Kate was perfect in purple on two different special occasions
While Kate Middleton has been known to rock some decidedly unqueenly outfits over the years, her extraordinarily beautiful Oscar de la Renta purple dress is about as regal as it gets. Kate Middleton first looked perfect in purple when she attended the Guild of Health Writers Conference in London in February 2017. Nearly two years later, Kate donned the delightfully colorful couture for a day out at the Royal Opera House, where she learned about the organization's use and creation of unique textiles and fabrics — making it an equally unique outfit for the occasion.
Kate remembers a previous look for Remembrance Day
Kate Middleton doesn't just recycle ensembles for flashy, glam events. Sometimes, a solemn and somber occasion is the perfect opportunity to reuse a flawless look. Back in November 2022, Kate Middleton wore a beautiful and elegantly modest black, asymmetrical dress from Catherine Walker to the annual Remembrance Day ceremony, honoring members of the British Military who have died in combat. In November 2025, Kate opted to wear the same dress once again to pay her respects at the annual commemoration event. Kate did, however, decide to change a few things up when it came to her ensemble, both when it came to her choice of hat and the design of her traditional poppy pin.