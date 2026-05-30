Kate Middleton's Secret To Classy Summer Fashion Comes Down To One Accessory

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Tiaras are fit for a princess, but Catherine, Princess of Wales, has a different go-to summer accessory — one that, happily, any of us mere mortals can easily emulate. Kate Middleton has royally embraced many fashion trends over the years, but the secret to her classy summer fashion isn't anything especially complicated, despite being both trendy and practical. What does Catherine always wear in warmer weather? Hats, of course!

"The Princess of Wales is a master of modern headgear," personal stylist Susie Hasler enthused in a May 2026 interview with Hello! magazine. "Whatever hat she chooses, whether a percher style, a wide-brim look, or even a casual cap, she always achieves a refined and modern silhouette that still feels regal."

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The Princess of Wales typically matches her hats to her outfits. In the picture above, which was taken at a Royal Garden Party at Buckingham Palace on May 8, 2026, Kate Middleton's old school style was on full display. She rocked a gorgeous, wide-brimmed cream hat that matched her cream dress to absolute perfection. The hat was adorned with black tulle, giving it an airy and light feel that was truly beautiful on her.