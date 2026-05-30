Kate Middleton's Secret To Classy Summer Fashion Comes Down To One Accessory
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Tiaras are fit for a princess, but Catherine, Princess of Wales, has a different go-to summer accessory — one that, happily, any of us mere mortals can easily emulate. Kate Middleton has royally embraced many fashion trends over the years, but the secret to her classy summer fashion isn't anything especially complicated, despite being both trendy and practical. What does Catherine always wear in warmer weather? Hats, of course!
"The Princess of Wales is a master of modern headgear," personal stylist Susie Hasler enthused in a May 2026 interview with Hello! magazine. "Whatever hat she chooses, whether a percher style, a wide-brim look, or even a casual cap, she always achieves a refined and modern silhouette that still feels regal."
The Princess of Wales typically matches her hats to her outfits. In the picture above, which was taken at a Royal Garden Party at Buckingham Palace on May 8, 2026, Kate Middleton's old school style was on full display. She rocked a gorgeous, wide-brimmed cream hat that matched her cream dress to absolute perfection. The hat was adorned with black tulle, giving it an airy and light feel that was truly beautiful on her.
Kate Middleton's hats are part of her reassuring style
Naturally, Catherine, the Princess of Wales, doesn't just wear hats for sun protection. This traditionally regal style is also a way to signify Kate Middleton's dependability as she gears up to take the throne. Part of this is also adhering to one royal fashion etiquette stipulation about women wearing hats in official settings. "There was a rule that stated ladies could wear hats from the morning at 6 a.m. until 6 p.m.," former royal butler and etiquette expert Grant Harrold confirmed to Hello! magazine in April 2026. "After this, they would wear tiaras if they were married."
Eloise Moran, author of "The Lady Di Look Book," pointed out in a January 2026 chat with Harper's Bazaar that Catherine's style started to become more regal in 2025. "While it's not especially trend-driven or experimental, consistency has become a defining feature of her public image," Moran explained. "In a way, it seems intentionally unadventurous — designed to reassure rather than express." With her pretty hats, which always look great with her outfits, she certainly looks like a senior royal. Most people don't have "princess" in their official title, but we can still copy Kate's look by pairing colorful and fashionable hats with our looks this summer.