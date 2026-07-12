5 Times Home Town Star Erin Napier Gave A Glimpse At Her Girls' Creative Side
Erin Napier lives a very artistic life. Not only does she host HGTV's "Home Town" with her husband Ben Napier, but she also founded stationery company Lucky Luxe, and is the co-owner of the Laurel Mercantile Co. Erin Napier also has secret musical talents, singing and playing piano and guitar. So, it's no surprise that at home, she continues to foster her creative side. And the (beautifully painted) apple doesn't fall far from the tree, as her daughters Helen, born in 2018, and Mae, born in 2021, are mini artists-in-training, too.
Erin often posts pictures of her daughters exploring their creativity, from painting to collaging. She uploaded a video to Instagram of one of her daughters painting with watercolors on a blank piece of paper in July 2024, explaining her fool-proof trick to getting her kids to paint. "Always leave a heavy mug of water, typing paper, brushes and cheap watercolors out on a table somewhere in your house and watch your kids paint every single day," Erin wrote in the caption, adding that she started doing this when her eldest daughter was "old enough to hold a paint brush."
Her other trick? Erin and Ben Napier don't let their kids have electronic devices. In a December 2025 interview with People, Erin opened up about homeschooling her daughters (the "Masters of Flip" stars homeschool their kids as well) and encouraging a slower lifestyle. "But they've never had devices, they've never held phones or tablets or iPads," she said. "We're trying to live like it's our childhood again." Whether it's down to genetics or their unique home environment, Helen and Mae are well on their way to being as creative as their mom.
Erin Napier's daughter Helen does old-school collages
Before Pinterest, we had to save cool ideas and aesthetic inspo by literally cutting them out of magazines and pinning them to our corkboards. There was something so special about working with glossy pages and scissors this way, and Erin Napier is encouraging that in her daughters.
In a video uploaded to Instagram in September 2024, Erin shared a look at Helen cutting out pictures from Erin's old magazines and gluing them to paper like "old school Pinterest."
She captioned it, "Helen = me," because of how similar her eldest daughter is to her. In the comments, fans agreed. " ... love this!! Watching our daughters reflect us is such a sweet gift," one person commented. Another wrote, "Vintage mood boards! Love it! I use to do this too." Someone else quipped, "I was wondering if Helen had time to design a new living room in the English country cottage for me lol she's a natural." It won't be long and she will probably go into her parents' designing business!
Erin Napier's daughter Mae draws a portrait of her mom
When Erin Napier's daughter Mae was 4 years old, she drew a Picasso-like portrait of her mom that definitely deserves a spot in a frame. Erin uploaded the picture to Instagram in October 2025, revealing Mae's name for her artwork: "Mommy in Her Glasses." Mae used crayons to create the drawing on a sheet of drawing paper, complete with her mom's blond hair, pink lips, and green glasses. With the way the eyes warp and the face is drawn asymmetrical, it looks so unique.
"Truly wonderful. I detect a Picasso influence?" one person commented on the cute post. "Adorable. Your little Picasso!" someone else gushed. Another fan chimed in, "She has her momma's talent. Well done, Mae!"
When one person asked where she stores all the art her daughter creates, Erin revealed her useful solution: "I got an antique dresser that's in a hallway and it's the art storage!" she wrote. That's genius! It looks like a pretty piece of furniture, with plenty of storage for all the wonderful creations her daughters make (the ones that don't go on the fridge, of course).
Helen Napier uses her Barbie dolls as painting inspiration
Erin Napier's daughter Helen doesn't have to search long for inspiration on what to draw. She simply uses her Barbie dolls as models. In a picture uploaded to Instagram on Helen's 8th birthday in January 2026, Helen propped up a Barbie on her easel to look at while she painted a portrait. She expertly painted the Barbie's arms and legs, as well as her pink dress and the huge rose in the center of it, complete with different shades of pink and white to give it depth. What a talent!
In the caption, Erin reflected on her daughter's interests. "Time is flying, and these days Helen mostly cares about Barbies and tumbling, ballet and journaling, surfing, painting and becoming a veterinarian someday," she wrote in part. At just 8 years old, she already has such an interesting and colorful list of hobbies, which just shows how creative-minded she is.
Mae Napier has won an award for her art
Erin Napier's daughter Mae won an award for her art at just 4 years old! The proud mom posted a picture of her little artist at work on Instagram in May 2026. She sits at a table, coloring a pink background on a white paper. In front of her is a pretty vase with blue details and pink flowers, which Mae drew on top of the pink background.
The second picture in the carousel (pictured below) shows the impressive finished work, which is framed with a third-place ribbon attached to it for the Laurel Arts League Student Art Contest. "Camellias by Mae Napier, Age 4, Gel crayon & watercolor," Erin captioned the post.
"You have definitely passed on your artistic ability! This is stunning!" one person wrote in the comments. They weren't the only ones impressed. Another person commented, "Good lord. Gorgeous. She has mastered filling up the page. Tough concept for little ones."
Just like her mom, Mae Napier paints on an easel
What better way to raise artists than by creating art with them? That seems to be Erin Napier's philosophy. She shared a picture on Instagram in her art studio in January 2025, with one of her daughters sitting at a mini easel with a paintbrush in her hand. Next to the little girl was a huge easel with one of Erin's own landscape paintings on it. Such a fun creative moment!
"The art flows from generation to generation... magic," one person commented on the post. Another said, "I love that you've created a space in your studio for your kids." Someone else wrote, "As a fellow artist and girl mom myself, there is nothing like seeing your daughter pick up a brush and fall in love with creating, following our mom's footsteps, sometimes even grandma's!"
It's clear Erin's pictures of her daughters being creative is inspiring other moms to do the same with their kids, and it's truly beautiful.