5 Times Home Town Star Erin Napier Gave A Glimpse At Her Girls' Creative Side

Erin Napier lives a very artistic life. Not only does she host HGTV's "Home Town" with her husband Ben Napier, but she also founded stationery company Lucky Luxe, and is the co-owner of the Laurel Mercantile Co. Erin Napier also has secret musical talents, singing and playing piano and guitar. So, it's no surprise that at home, she continues to foster her creative side. And the (beautifully painted) apple doesn't fall far from the tree, as her daughters Helen, born in 2018, and Mae, born in 2021, are mini artists-in-training, too.

Erin often posts pictures of her daughters exploring their creativity, from painting to collaging. She uploaded a video to Instagram of one of her daughters painting with watercolors on a blank piece of paper in July 2024, explaining her fool-proof trick to getting her kids to paint. "Always leave a heavy mug of water, typing paper, brushes and cheap watercolors out on a table somewhere in your house and watch your kids paint every single day," Erin wrote in the caption, adding that she started doing this when her eldest daughter was "old enough to hold a paint brush."

Her other trick? Erin and Ben Napier don't let their kids have electronic devices. In a December 2025 interview with People, Erin opened up about homeschooling her daughters (the "Masters of Flip" stars homeschool their kids as well) and encouraging a slower lifestyle. "But they've never had devices, they've never held phones or tablets or iPads," she said. "We're trying to live like it's our childhood again." Whether it's down to genetics or their unique home environment, Helen and Mae are well on their way to being as creative as their mom.