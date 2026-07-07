Not Taylor Swift, Not Travis Kelce: Fans Agree This Family Member Is The 'Real Winner' In Life

Many Swifties are of the opinion that Travis Kelce is the luckiest person alive. But others reckon that title belongs to Taylor Swift's new sister-in-law, Kylie Kelce. The celebrity couple's massive wedding at Madison Square Garden is the talk of the town; speculation about Taylor Swift's wedding dress has been running rampant, and we've already compiled a list of the worst-dressed celebrities at Taylor and Travis' wedding. But when it comes to who stands to get the most out of this new union, fans believe Kylie is the one who really struck gold. Without doing anything, she's managed to become a family member of the biggest pop star in the world.

For the uninformed, Kylie is married to Travis' brother, Jason Kelce. They met on Tinder, and the rest is history. "One day you swipe right on a football player and the next, you're Taylor Swift's sister-in-law," as one X user pointed out. "I've always said Kylie Kelce is the real winner in all of this," another fan responded. And indeed, aside from getting to hang with the Grammy winner during family holidays, Kylie also gained a great aunt for her children. Taylor reportedly met her new sister-in-law's kids in 2024 when she and Travis visited the family for the Easter break.

After the celebrity couple got engaged, Kylie enthused on "Good Morning America," "[My kids] are so excited they're getting another aunt. We could not be more excited for them and what the future holds. We love love, and we love Taylor and Trav," per E! News. Taylor appears to adore their brood too. She was spotted with one of Kylie and Jason's daughters on her hip at one of Travis' games and notably confirmed on the "New Heights" podcast that she'd introduced them to her cats.