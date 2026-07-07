Not Taylor Swift, Not Travis Kelce: Fans Agree This Family Member Is The 'Real Winner' In Life
Many Swifties are of the opinion that Travis Kelce is the luckiest person alive. But others reckon that title belongs to Taylor Swift's new sister-in-law, Kylie Kelce. The celebrity couple's massive wedding at Madison Square Garden is the talk of the town; speculation about Taylor Swift's wedding dress has been running rampant, and we've already compiled a list of the worst-dressed celebrities at Taylor and Travis' wedding. But when it comes to who stands to get the most out of this new union, fans believe Kylie is the one who really struck gold. Without doing anything, she's managed to become a family member of the biggest pop star in the world.
For the uninformed, Kylie is married to Travis' brother, Jason Kelce. They met on Tinder, and the rest is history. "One day you swipe right on a football player and the next, you're Taylor Swift's sister-in-law," as one X user pointed out. "I've always said Kylie Kelce is the real winner in all of this," another fan responded. And indeed, aside from getting to hang with the Grammy winner during family holidays, Kylie also gained a great aunt for her children. Taylor reportedly met her new sister-in-law's kids in 2024 when she and Travis visited the family for the Easter break.
After the celebrity couple got engaged, Kylie enthused on "Good Morning America," "[My kids] are so excited they're getting another aunt. We could not be more excited for them and what the future holds. We love love, and we love Taylor and Trav," per E! News. Taylor appears to adore their brood too. She was spotted with one of Kylie and Jason's daughters on her hip at one of Travis' games and notably confirmed on the "New Heights" podcast that she'd introduced them to her cats.
There's been plenty of gossip about Kylie Kelce and Taylor Swift's relationship
When the "betty" hitmaker and Kansas City Chiefs tight end first started dating, tons of scuttlebutt made the rounds that Kylie Kelce and Taylor Swift had some drama behind the scenes. The rumor mill churned so relentlessly that Kylie eventually addressed the gossip, putting to bed any whispers of a brewing feud. Tongues were wagging in November 2023 that Kylie wasn't all that excited about her brother-in-law dating Taylor. The speculation originally stemmed from an interview she did with Spectrum News, in which Kylie admitted she's not exactly a fan of being insanely famous.
"[It's] not particularly my cup of tea to be in the spotlight or in front of a camera," the mom-of-four reasoned, per E! News, adding, "I was a communication major in college. I love to be behind it. That's my bread and butter." The internet did what it does best and blew the whole thing out of proportion, deducing that Kylie actually hated the newfound spotlight cast on her by Taylor's relationship with her brother-in-law. The podcaster took to TikTok to assert, "I said it's not my cup of tea to have attention on me. I didn't say that. That seems like a stretch to me. You're reaching!"
In 2024, she faced more scrutiny when word got out that Kylie reportedly didn't eat one of the Grammy winner's home-cooked meals while on a double date with herself and Travis. She addressed this head-on during an episode of her podcast, "Not Gonna Lie," clarifying that, not only was it not Taylor's cooking that she didn't eat (the meal was prepared by a chef), but she didn't indulge because she was eight weeks pregnant and nauseated. "Let's not pit women against women," Kylie cautioned.