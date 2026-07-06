Fact Vs Fiction: What We Know About Taylor Swift's Wedding Dress
After Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's whirlwind wedding weekend, everybody wants to know details of the highly talked-about nuptials. From what the inside of Madison Square Garden looked like on the big day to who performed after the stars said their "I do's," there have been plenty of questions and just as many rumors about what went down. Of course, the biggest mystery of the night remains what Swift wore. A wedding guest revealed that Kelce reportedly went for an unconventional look. But what about the bride? If you've been anywhere near the internet since the big day, then you've surely seen some rumors (and maybe even some fake photos) of the bridal look. Now it's time to determine what's the real deal and what isn't.
There have been several images of Swift in a wedding dress making the rounds online, like a floral strapless number that racked up nearly 60,000 likes on X. However, Swifties knew this look actually originated from her 2021 "I Bet You Think About Me" music video. While this may not have been her actual bridal look, she did sport this look years ago. Yet other looks online aren't based in any kind of reality, as far as we can tell. Some apparently AI-generated images that have been popping up show Swift through a window on her wedding day, while one AI-generated video shows her and Kelce walking around the reception together. (Kelce's tux isn't the correct color, so we know it's a phony!)
Jonathan Anderson reportedly designed Taylor Swift's wedding dress
Plenty of the images of Taylor Swift's bridal look online are fake, but do we know anything about what she actually wore? While any real photos or videos of her ensemble still remain under wraps, some details have been spilled. Many designers surely would have been excited by the opportunity to design Swift's wedding dress. According to the press release Swift and Kelce issued shortly after saying "I do" (via Variety), it was creative director Jonathan Anderson who got the honor, creating her bespoke Christian Dior Haute Couture look. The release noted that the dress was styled with Cartier jewelry and custom Christian Louboutin shoes.
In a since-deleted tweet, AMC Theatres CEO Adam Aron wrote, "Headlined by handsome Travis in a white tux, and a jaw-dropping Taylor in a stunning white wedding dress with a long veiled train" (via X). While it certainly doesn't provide many details fans couldn't have guessed, the fact that the tweet was deleted certainly implies that the particulars it divulged were true. Considering the reported wedding NDAs Swift and Travis Kelce had invitees sign to simply look at their save the dates, it's likely fans won't be getting any wedding photos from the big affair until the stars are ready. Either way, though, we can already guess Swift will not be among the worst-dressed celebrities at the wedding. And we have a feeling her look will be awe-inspiring for her fans when the time comes.