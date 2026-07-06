Fact Vs Fiction: What We Know About Taylor Swift's Wedding Dress

After Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's whirlwind wedding weekend, everybody wants to know details of the highly talked-about nuptials. From what the inside of Madison Square Garden looked like on the big day to who performed after the stars said their "I do's," there have been plenty of questions and just as many rumors about what went down. Of course, the biggest mystery of the night remains what Swift wore. A wedding guest revealed that Kelce reportedly went for an unconventional look. But what about the bride? If you've been anywhere near the internet since the big day, then you've surely seen some rumors (and maybe even some fake photos) of the bridal look. Now it's time to determine what's the real deal and what isn't.

There have been several images of Swift in a wedding dress making the rounds online, like a floral strapless number that racked up nearly 60,000 likes on X. However, Swifties knew this look actually originated from her 2021 "I Bet You Think About Me" music video. While this may not have been her actual bridal look, she did sport this look years ago. Yet other looks online aren't based in any kind of reality, as far as we can tell. Some apparently AI-generated images that have been popping up show Swift through a window on her wedding day, while one AI-generated video shows her and Kelce walking around the reception together. (Kelce's tux isn't the correct color, so we know it's a phony!)