Hallmark Stars Who Look Different With Blonde Hair

For fans of the Hallmark Channel, it certainly seems like working as an actor in these sweet, fun movies and series would be a blast. Still, while the channel's go-to actors have plenty of fun at work, some of them have still wondered: do blondes have more fun? Plenty of people seek out the answer to this question at some point in their lives. And, time and time again, we've learned that our favorite Hallmark stars are no different. In fact, on occasion, seeing a fave Hallmark actor switch to blonde has left us downright surprised.

Hallmark stars tend to return to the beloved network again and again to take on new roles. Consequently, Hallmark fans come to know certain stars particularly well. So, whether it's for a role or just to switch things up a bit, seeing a beloved actor grace our screens with a totally overhauled look can certainly make an impact. So, do blondes have more fun? The jury's still out on that one, but we definitely have fun seeing our fave stars go blonde on The Hallmark Channel.