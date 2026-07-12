Hallmark Stars Who Look Different With Blonde Hair
For fans of the Hallmark Channel, it certainly seems like working as an actor in these sweet, fun movies and series would be a blast. Still, while the channel's go-to actors have plenty of fun at work, some of them have still wondered: do blondes have more fun? Plenty of people seek out the answer to this question at some point in their lives. And, time and time again, we've learned that our favorite Hallmark stars are no different. In fact, on occasion, seeing a fave Hallmark actor switch to blonde has left us downright surprised.
Hallmark stars tend to return to the beloved network again and again to take on new roles. Consequently, Hallmark fans come to know certain stars particularly well. So, whether it's for a role or just to switch things up a bit, seeing a beloved actor grace our screens with a totally overhauled look can certainly make an impact. So, do blondes have more fun? The jury's still out on that one, but we definitely have fun seeing our fave stars go blonde on The Hallmark Channel.
Chyler Leigh's light blonde bob looks fab
With deep brown eyes and dark hair, it was a surprise when "The Way Home" leading lady Chyler Leigh lightened her locks. In April 2026, Leigh took her mane from extra dark to super light and showed off the blonde bob on Instagram. Her co-star Devin Cecchetto welcomed her to the blonde club, commenting, "BLONDIE GIRLYYYYY." "Look at this beautiful blonde bombshell!!!!!" added Kelsey Falconer, who plays Tessa Cooper on "The Way Home." Evidently, this cast supports each other through life's ups, downs, and blonde moments.
For folks who knew Leigh before she joined the Hallmark Channel, you may remember when she went blonde as Lexi Grey during Season 6 of "Grey's Anatomy." So, while the star may revisit being blonde on occasion, it still totally alters her look when she returns to the light side.
Crystal Lowe's platinum pixie is a totally cool look
In April 2026, Hallmark's Crystal Lowe debuted a bleach blonde hair transformation, and fans were obsessed. The "Signed, Sealed, Delivered" star took to Instagram to show off a platinum blonde buzzcut that was a far cry from the long, dark mane fans are used to seeing her sporting. The comment section was full of admirers of her new hair color. Yet, there was more to celebrate than just the new hue.
"Soooooooooo since I'll probably never cut it this short again....i thought I should have a little fun with it," wrote Lowe, who had opened up about her stage 3 breast cancer diagnosis three months earlier, about her cropped blonde cut. Evidently, this hair change wasn't just about lightening up her locks; it was a sign of brighter days to come. Folks in the comment section were totally on board. "Looks awesome... You seem to be able to pull off various looks seamlessly. You're always gorgeous," one commenter wrote. And, we have to agree.
Danielle Panabaker dabbles in going blonde now and then
Hallmark Channel watchers recognize Danielle Panabaker from movies like "Christmas Joy" and "Recipe for Love." Others may be more familiar with her work as a child actor in movies like "Sky High" and "Yours, Mine & Ours." Regardless of where you recognize her from, do you recognize her as a blonde?
Panabaker typically rocks warm brunette waves. Now and then, though, she goes a bit lighter, venturing into blonde territory. Panabaker has undergone a stunning transformation over the years, and she's made it clear that subtly changing her look with new hair colors is something she loves to do. While she tried platinum blonde while playing Killer Frost in "The Flash," we have yet to see her fully bleach her mane IRL. That said, we wouldn't be surprised to see the star going even lighter one day, considering just how much she likes to mix things up.
Tamera Mowry-Housley loves to change her hair, and she stuns as a blonde
Hallmark Channel lovers may know Tamera Mowry-Housley best from "The Santa Stakeout," "Scouting for Christmas," or "Inventing the Christmas Prince." Yet, others have known Mowry-Housley since her time on "Sister, Sister." For folks who remember Mowry-Housley's child star days, it's amazing to see how little the famous twin has aged over the years. That made it even more surprising to see her rocking a totally different look. In 2025, Mowry-Housley tried blonde on for size, and while it was a major transformation from her usual black strands, this was a great look for her.
In recent years, Mowry-Housley has dabbled in many different looks with her hair — from natural curls to bobs, braids, and everything in between. At this point, we're not sure there is any length, color, or cut this star can't pull off, and lightened up locks are definitely included in that.