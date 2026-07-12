Ashley Smith: Meet The Lucky Woman Who Caught Taylor Swift's Wedding Bouquet
There are many important traditions for Western weddings, but one of the most fun segments is the bouquet toss. It's a wedding trend that may not be cool but it dates back to the Middle Ages and creates a strong bond between the bride and one lucky female guest. The catcher of the bouquet is destined to be the next person married. For Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding, that lucky woman was Ashley Smith, the older sister of Kansas City Chiefs player Trey Smith.
With the wedding being locked behind closed doors at Madison Square Garden, it was the wedding guests who spilt the details of the ceremony and Ashley who broke the news that she caught the bouquet on Instagram. "Celebrated an Enchanting Love S(T&T)ory. And somehow...I ended up catching Tay Tay's bouquet," Ashley captioned the post. "So here's to believing it's bringing a lifetime of love, luck, and laughter my way." The post showed several pictures of Ashley's gorgeous glittering black dress, her brother in his tuxedo and the aforementioned bouquet that she caught.
Trey has been Kelce's teammate on the Chiefs since 2021, and in 2025, he became one of the highest-paid guards in the NFL. Ashley has been Trey's biggest cheerleader throughout his career, but she also has her own connections to the sport.
Ashley Smith joined the NFL alongside her brother but she works behind the scenes
According to Ashley Smith's LinkedIn, she has worked in sports-related roles for over a decade. The roles range from being an assistant coordinator for the National Collegiate Athletic Association to becoming a fellow for the Kansas City Chiefs. In 2021, the same year the Chiefs drafted Trey Smith, Ashley moved to New York to become a player engagement manager for the NFL. In this role she helped organize opportunities for players outside the sport.
This meant that the Smith sibling duo was having a big impact on the NFL in front of and behind the scenes. In November 2025, the siblings appeared on CBS Mornings to talk about their journey to the football league and how they were inspired by their mother, who died when Trey was a teenager. "I call my mom my dream incubator," Ashley said.
In 2026, Ashley appears to be making a major change in her life. In April, Ashley posted on Instagram that she was leaving the NFL, and in another post in May she implied that she was leaving New York too. "New York, thank you for being such a magical place and for blessing my life in more ways than I can put into words," Ashley wrote in the second post. "Even though this chapter has come to a close, you will always hold a special place in my heart." As of writing, Ashley has not shared her new job or city on social media.