Ashley Smith: Meet The Lucky Woman Who Caught Taylor Swift's Wedding Bouquet

There are many important traditions for Western weddings, but one of the most fun segments is the bouquet toss. It's a wedding trend that may not be cool but it dates back to the Middle Ages and creates a strong bond between the bride and one lucky female guest. The catcher of the bouquet is destined to be the next person married. For Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding, that lucky woman was Ashley Smith, the older sister of Kansas City Chiefs player Trey Smith.

With the wedding being locked behind closed doors at Madison Square Garden, it was the wedding guests who spilt the details of the ceremony and Ashley who broke the news that she caught the bouquet on Instagram. "Celebrated an Enchanting Love S(T&T)ory. And somehow...I ended up catching Tay Tay's bouquet," Ashley captioned the post. "So here's to believing it's bringing a lifetime of love, luck, and laughter my way." The post showed several pictures of Ashley's gorgeous glittering black dress, her brother in his tuxedo and the aforementioned bouquet that she caught.

Trey has been Kelce's teammate on the Chiefs since 2021, and in 2025, he became one of the highest-paid guards in the NFL. Ashley has been Trey's biggest cheerleader throughout his career, but she also has her own connections to the sport.