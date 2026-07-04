Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce's Guests Gush Over This 'Deeply Loving' Part Of Their Wedding

New details are emerging about the nuptials of America's favorite English teacher and gym teacher — aka Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce — and it seems that their Friday, July 3, 2026, wedding at Madison Square Garden in Manhattan was more than just a star-studded celebration of love. Guests are playing fast and loose with the NDAs they were reportedly required to sign and sharing some details about the ceremony and exchange of vows, which was presided over by the couple's "friend" Adam Sandler, Swift's rep confirmed. On July 4, "Good Morning America" co-anchors Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos reflected on the evening. They were guests alongside their colleague Michael Strahan. Stephanopoulos said the ceremony was "as intimate as it could possibly be" given that it was held at one of the most famous venues in the world.

Stephanopoulos shared more details in another statement to ABC, describing the couple's exchange of vows as "everything you would hope for" from the "All Too Well" songwriter and her NFL star husband. He described their words to each other as "real, vulnerable, serious, and silly" as well as "deeply loving."

Roberts and Stephanopoulos said that Swift and Kelce kept copies of their vows in little books they held at the altar. Plus, the "GMA" hosts mentioned that the couple's guests included their neighbors and high school friends celebrating alongside A-list celebrities. So, obviously, they're just like us, but with the power and money to shut down midtown Manhattan at will.