Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce's Guests Gush Over This 'Deeply Loving' Part Of Their Wedding
New details are emerging about the nuptials of America's favorite English teacher and gym teacher — aka Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce — and it seems that their Friday, July 3, 2026, wedding at Madison Square Garden in Manhattan was more than just a star-studded celebration of love. Guests are playing fast and loose with the NDAs they were reportedly required to sign and sharing some details about the ceremony and exchange of vows, which was presided over by the couple's "friend" Adam Sandler, Swift's rep confirmed. On July 4, "Good Morning America" co-anchors Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos reflected on the evening. They were guests alongside their colleague Michael Strahan. Stephanopoulos said the ceremony was "as intimate as it could possibly be" given that it was held at one of the most famous venues in the world.
Stephanopoulos shared more details in another statement to ABC, describing the couple's exchange of vows as "everything you would hope for" from the "All Too Well" songwriter and her NFL star husband. He described their words to each other as "real, vulnerable, serious, and silly" as well as "deeply loving."
Roberts and Stephanopoulos said that Swift and Kelce kept copies of their vows in little books they held at the altar. Plus, the "GMA" hosts mentioned that the couple's guests included their neighbors and high school friends celebrating alongside A-list celebrities. So, obviously, they're just like us, but with the power and money to shut down midtown Manhattan at will.
MSG was transformed into a secret garden for the bride and groom
There were a few Easter eggs from Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's big day that Swifties guessed, which were confirmed on July 4, 2026. For example, the "GMA" co-anchors said Stevie Nicks performed. Plus, a few photos were snapped of the decor and gifts, which were decorated with a monogram wedding brand. But AMC Theatres CEO Adam Aron shared a lot more details in a recap that he posted on X and later deleted. Other guests had confirmed that Madison Square Garden had been transformed into an actual garden, but Aron elaborated. "Somehow magically, someone created an outdoor garden at a lush countryside retreat," he wrote (via Entertainment Weekly). "Everything draped off this time in green and white." Plus, he said there were lots of trees.
Before guests got to see the couple in their wedding attire, which Aron said was "handsome Travis in a white tux" and "jaw-dropping Taylor in a stunning white wedding dress with a long veiled train," they moved through a space that was completely draped in peach and white from floor to ceiling. "Large blown up pictures of Taylor and Travis at each age, year by year from one year-old to late teenager-hood, were on display," he said of the entry space.
As for the climax of any wedding, the first kiss as husband and wife, Aron described it as a "sweep you off your feet kiss." Aron didn't hold back reception details either, describing the space as "an even larger stage set of a 'Secret Garden' that was just exquisite. With five-story-tall lit 'trees.' Superb food and drink." Plus, through it all, there was music.