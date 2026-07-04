Taylor Swift Wedding Guest Spills Ceremony Details & Reveals Travis Kelce Went For An Unconventional Look
It happened! Confirming the weeks-long rumors, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce exchanged vows at Madison Square Garden on July 3, 2026. Until now, details of the Wedding of the Year remained hush-hush; only on the day itself was it revealed that Swift's wedding party had a blank space for one special person only, her Man of Honor, brother Austin Swift. Even attendees maintained their stealth; Swift and Kelce reportedly made their guests sign NDAs forbidding them to leak details.
However, one guest seemingly forgot his vow of secrecy, and to be honest, we're not sorry he did. The CEO of AMC Theaters, Adam Aron, posted a rundown of the special day on X at some point after the festivities ended. Aron later removed it — did someone remind him this was a no-no? — but not before journalist Yashar Ali spotted it and reposted it himself. Now we can all enjoy some of the delightful details before the official account goes to press.
Aron dished that it was hard to believe the famous arena normally hosts basketball games and concerts. "Immediately upon entry, everything — floors, walls, ceilings — was draped in peach and white," he wrote. "Large blown up pictures of Taylor and Travis at each age, year by year from one-year-old to late teenager-hood, were on display." The area set aside for the wedding itself looked like "an outdoor garden at a lush countryside retreat." Despite the huge guest list, though, Aron insisted the event felt "intimate and small." A small chamber music group played as the small wedding party entered, with the Kansas City Chiefs tight end in a white tuxedo and the "Love Story" hitmaker "in a stunning white wedding dress with a long-veiled train."
The one-of-a-kind wedding proved 'this is no small love'
In addition to confirming Taylor Swift's wedding decor had an orange theme, AMC's Adam Aron gushed about the event itself. Without naming names — we all know by now who officiated the ceremony — Aron said Adam Sandler was "warm and welcoming, funny and eloquent." (An odd choice? Not really. The comedian bonded with Travis Kelce when they starred in "Happy Gilmore 2.") But even that paled in comparison to Swift and Kelce's vows, which Aron called "long, entertaining, personal, charming, emotional, irreverent, and endearing." There was certainly no "blank space" in their speeches as they described their romantic journey and their commitment to being partners for life.
"What was clear above all else was simply this: their profound love," Aron affirmed. "This is no small love. Each at the absolute pinnacle of their worlds. Each so obviously head over heels about having found their soulmate." The nuptials ended with "a sweep-you-off-your-feet kiss" before the A-list guests were ushered into yet another garden-themed reception area to enjoy "superb food and drink" and, of course, "music, music, music." Aron then declared the day belonged to the singing superstar and her new husband. "I wish you all could have been there with me, to witness real, pure, true joy," he wrote. "[T]onight was a night where one story shined brightly — that love conquers all."
But now we have even more questions. Did Swift jump onstage at any point to serenade the guests? Did Kelce's attire survive the night? Swift's wedding menu reportedly included onion rings and French fries — not a good match for a white tux (or dress, for that matter)!