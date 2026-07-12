Julia Roberts & Kiefer Sutherland's Wedding Plans Were Spoiled Just Days Before The Big Event

Julia Roberts has had a long and acclaimed career. For multiple generations she's been a household name, able to draw interest no matter the subject. That's also the case for Roberts' complicated relationship history. Some might recall her romance with Kiefer Sutherland, but may not know that the two split three days before they were supposed to wed in June of 1991.

There were many rumors as to why the wedding was suddenly called off, as well as confusion on who broke up with who, and when. These rumors also included allegations that Sutherland was hooking up with a stripper during his bachelor party, but ultimately Sutherland denied any wrongdoing. Instead, he revealed in a 2012 interview with The Standard that their decision to get married was a "desperate idea." In other words, they were getting married to fix something that had already been broken.

Whether the cheating rumors were true or not, it's still pretty cold that Roberts' next move was to run away to Ireland with Sutherland's best friend, Jason Patric. This action led to what is now known as a scandalous love triangle that changed Roberts reputation ever since. Roberts and Patric were hounded by the press and paparazzi for the rest of their relationship, which only lasted until 1992.